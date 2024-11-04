By Adam Woodward • Published: 04 Nov 2024 • 10:57 • 1 minute read

Legendary composer and artist, Quincy Jones. Credit: Featureflash Photo Agency - Shutterstock

Quincy Jones, legendary music producer, has died at the age of 91. As announced by his publicist, Arnold Robinson, Quincy died on Sunday, November 3, at his home in Bel Air, Los Angeles, as always, surrounded by his family.

‘Tonight, with a heavy heart but broken, we share the news of the death of our father and brother Quincy Jones,’ the family said in a statement. ‘And, although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life he lived and we know that there will never be another like him.’

Jones was considered one of the most versatile pop cultural figures of the 20th century. He was also known for producing Michael Jackson’s albums Off the Wall, Thriller, and Bad in the 1980s, which made the singer the greatest pop star of all time. Jones also wrote, produced and performed music for Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin, Donna Summer, and many others. Not only that, but as one of the most talented multi-instrumentalists, recording with some of the best musicians the world has ever heard, such as the great Count Basie.

Quincy Jones responsible for some of the best known soundtracks in history

He was responsible for composing and performing 37 of some of the most iconic movie and TV soundtracks, including In the Heat of the Night, The Italian Job, Roots, and the Colour Purple.

In film and television, his production company, founded in 1990, had huge success with the comedy The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and other programs and continued to innovate well into the age of 80, launching Qwest TV in 2017, an on-demand musical television service.

Jones is the third, after Beyoncé and Jay-Z, to have the most Grammy nominations of all time (80 compared to 88 of both artists) and is the third award winner, with 28 awards.