Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Published: 04 Nov 2024 • 10:44
• 2 minutes read
Should you keep the heating on low or turn it on and off in Spain in the winter?
Credit: Shutterstock, Brian A Jackson
Energy bills are soaring and the cold is creeping in. Spanish houses are generally made to release heat so that they provide some release during the hottest times of the year. But, what does this mean when temperatures drop? Residents in Spain face a question every winter: is it cheaper to keep the heating on low all the time or flick it on only when you need it? Experts say there’s more to saving on your heating than just keeping things warm.
Keep it cool to save cash
According to energy experts at Spain’s IDAE (Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving), the magic number for indoor heating is around 18ºC. One or two degrees can cut energy consumption by a whopping 7%! But if you’re not at home or you’re tucked up in bed under a duvet, why heat an empty house? “Switch it off!” – that’s the mantra.
Rather than keeping the heating on low through the night, experts suggest turning it off and relying on good old-fashioned duvets. While the house might be chilly come morning, the savings outweigh the initial cost of warming it up again.
Ventilation is vital
When it’s time to air out the house, don’t let precious heat go to waste. Open up the windows for a quick 10-minute blast during the warmest part of the day – it’s enough to keep fresh air flowing without losing too much heat. Those few minutes are all you need to give your place a winter fresh-up without seeing euros fly out the window.
Smart thermostats are here to help.
Today’s programmable thermostats do more than just make life easier – they save cash too. Setting up a schedule can reduce energy use by up to 13%, say the experts. Thermostatic valves on radiators mean you can keep the heat on in living spaces while cooling down unused rooms, making it easier on the wallet without compromising on comfort.
Maximise your space and warmth.
Heating every room in the house? That’s a rookie mistake. Switch off radiators in rooms you’re not using and close doors to trap the heat where you need it most. Every radiator you power down is extra change in your pocket, especially with gas heating, which tends to sneak its way into empty rooms if you’re not careful.
Little tweaks, big savings
And here’s a top tip from those in the know: keep your heating equipment in top shape. Bleeding radiators, maintaining boilers, and maybe even upgrading to more energy-efficient systems can all add up to savings.
Layer up, stay warm
Not all warmth has to come from your boiler! Keep active, dress snug, and layer up to maintain your own body heat. Experts say it’s as simple as wearing a jumper and staying on the move to keep your comfort levels high without cranking up the heating.
So, what’s the verdict? Flick it on and off for those short absences and overnight spells – your wallet (and the planet) will thank you. Keep your heating savvy, and save big this winter.
Find more news stories from around Spain.
Get all the most important European news in English with Euro Weekly News.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marc is a writer, teacher, and language enthusiast with a passion for making complex topics simple and accessible.
With a background in business and legal communication and an interest in educational neuroscience, Marc has spent over a decade teaching and writing.
Now, as part of the team at Euro Weekly News, Marc enjoys diving into entertaining topics and stories that matter to the community.
When he's not writing, Marc loves practising martial arts, playing football, cooking up a storm in the kitchen, or spending quality time with friends and family, but above all, Marc enjoys spending time with his son, Macson.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.