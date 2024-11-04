By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 04 Nov 2024 • 10:44 • 2 minutes read

Energy bills are soaring and the cold is creeping in. Spanish houses are generally made to release heat so that they provide some release during the hottest times of the year. But, what does this mean when temperatures drop? Residents in Spain face a question every winter: is it cheaper to keep the heating on low all the time or flick it on only when you need it? Experts say there’s more to saving on your heating than just keeping things warm.

Keep it cool to save cash

According to energy experts at Spain’s IDAE (Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving), the magic number for indoor heating is around 18ºC. One or two degrees can cut energy consumption by a whopping 7%! But if you’re not at home or you’re tucked up in bed under a duvet, why heat an empty house? “Switch it off!” – that’s the mantra.

Rather than keeping the heating on low through the night, experts suggest turning it off and relying on good old-fashioned duvets. While the house might be chilly come morning, the savings outweigh the initial cost of warming it up again.

Ventilation is vital

When it’s time to air out the house, don’t let precious heat go to waste. Open up the windows for a quick 10-minute blast during the warmest part of the day – it’s enough to keep fresh air flowing without losing too much heat. Those few minutes are all you need to give your place a winter fresh-up without seeing euros fly out the window.

Smart thermostats are here to help.

Today’s programmable thermostats do more than just make life easier – they save cash too. Setting up a schedule can reduce energy use by up to 13%, say the experts. Thermostatic valves on radiators mean you can keep the heat on in living spaces while cooling down unused rooms, making it easier on the wallet without compromising on comfort.

Maximise your space and warmth.

Heating every room in the house? That’s a rookie mistake. Switch off radiators in rooms you’re not using and close doors to trap the heat where you need it most. Every radiator you power down is extra change in your pocket, especially with gas heating, which tends to sneak its way into empty rooms if you’re not careful.

Little tweaks, big savings

And here’s a top tip from those in the know: keep your heating equipment in top shape. Bleeding radiators, maintaining boilers, and maybe even upgrading to more energy-efficient systems can all add up to savings.

Layer up, stay warm

Not all warmth has to come from your boiler! Keep active, dress snug, and layer up to maintain your own body heat. Experts say it’s as simple as wearing a jumper and staying on the move to keep your comfort levels high without cranking up the heating.

So, what’s the verdict? Flick it on and off for those short absences and overnight spells – your wallet (and the planet) will thank you. Keep your heating savvy, and save big this winter.

