Help Elliott Wright’s campaign for Valencia

By Adam Woodward • Published: 04 Nov 2024 • 17:40 • 1 minute read

Valencia charity night at Olivia's Credit: EW

The heart of the Costa del Sol community is coming together in support for the victims of terrible floods sweeping the East Coast of Spain.

Elliott Wright, restauranteur and star of The Only Way is Essex, is appealing to the Costa del Sol community to help those on the East Coast by dedicating his restaurant Olivia’s in La Cala de Mijas as a drop-off point for donations.

Speaking on a video posted online, Elliott recognised that Barcelona and the Guardalhorce Valley, near Olivia’s restaurant in Mijas, had been devastated by the floods, but not on the scale of the Valencia region. For that reason, immediately, he’s accepting emergency donations of bottled water, children’s nappies, clothes, blankets, and sheets – anything at all that might be useful for the victims of such a terrible situation – then pop by Olivia’s in La Cala de Mijas to drop items off in bags.

Elliott himself is going to drive up to Valencia next weekend to take all the donations and take them to the Museu de les Ciències distribution point in Valencia city and show the love from the Costa del Sol community.

On Thursday, November 14, Elliott will be hosting a charity night at Olivia’s in aid of victims of the floods, where they are going to try to raise as much money as possible. The price will be €60 for a set menu, which Elliott will donate every penny of to the charity.

He’s also appealing to the business community to hand in donations that they are going to raffle on the evening in order to raise as much money as possible to give it to those who need it the most. 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the Valencia relief fund.