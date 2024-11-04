By Nina Cook • Published: 04 Nov 2024 • 10:12 • 2 minutes read

An iconic shot of Van Der Beek with castmates on the set of Dawnson's Creek. | Credit: @the90screek/ig

James Van Der Beek, best known for his role as Dawson Leery in the 90s hit series Dawson’s Creek, has announced his diagnosis with colorectal cancer.

The 47-year-old actor, whose poster was once on every teen girl’s wall, shared his diagnosis in an emotional statement, emphasising the support of his family and his cautious optimism about his prognosis.

“I have colorectal cancer,” Van Der Beek revealed. “I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family. There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good.”

What is colorectal cancer?

Colorectal cancer, which originates in the colon or rectum, affects a crucial part of the digestive system. It is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths, according to the World Health Organization. Early detection plays a pivotal role in improving outcomes, and Van Der Beek’s announcement has brought attention to the importance of screenings, especially for those over 50 or with a family history of the disease—although it is increasingly being seen in younger people, too.

Despite the diagnosis, Van Der Beek remains active in his career. He recently appeared in the television series Walker and will star in the upcoming film Sidelined: The QB and Me, set for release on November 29. He is also participating in The Real Full Monty, a special event premiering on December 9 to raise awareness and funds for cancer research, with a focus on prostate, testicular, and colorectal cancers. His ongoing projects demonstrate his determination to continue his work while advocating for cancer awareness.

Van Der Beek’s life off-screen has been marked by resilience. Married to his wife Kimberly since 2010, the couple has six children and has been open about the challenges they’ve faced, including several miscarriages before the birth of their youngest child, Jeremiah, in 2021. His family has been a source of strength as he navigates his health journey.

The role of lifestyle in preventing colorectal cancer

Health organisations worldwide emphasise the role of lifestyle in preventing colorectal cancer. The American Cancer Society and WHO recommend regular screenings and awareness of symptoms, such as changes in bowel habits, blood in the stool, and unexplained weight loss. Risk factors include diets high in processed meats, physical inactivity, obesity, smoking, and excessive alcohol use.

Fans and colleagues have shown an outpouring of support for Van Der Beek, commending his bravery in sharing his diagnosis and raising awareness. By speaking out, he highlights the crucial message of early detection and the power of a positive outlook, inspiring others to take their health seriously and seek screenings if they’re at risk.

Find more celebrity news