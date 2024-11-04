Landscape of Worlds: Maria Ibars

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
04 Nov 2024
Maria Ibars Exhibition
Credit: denia.es
The exhibition “Maria Ibars: A Landscape of Words” offers a unique glimpse into the personal and literary life of the author through the display of original materials that have never been shown to the public before.
This exceptional exhibition can be experienced at the Centre d’Art l’Estacio de Denia until November 17. The primary goal of this exhibition is to introduce the public to the remarkable and extraordinary life of Maria Ibars, as described by Rosa Seser, who curated the exhibition in collaboration with Carles Mulet and the Maria Ibars Commission of the Academy.
This is a significant milestone, marking the first event dedicated to the author from Denia, who was celebrated as the AVL Writer of the Year 2024. The exhibition presents a comprehensive view of the author, showcasing original materials that provide insights into both her personal life and literary works. The aim is to offer a thorough understanding of this esteemed yet relatively lesser-known author.
Visitors will have the opportunity to explore Maria Ibars’ writing journey, gaining an understanding of her experiences as a woman navigating a male-dominated cultural sphere and her resilience in writing in Valencian despite the challenges she faced.
The exhibition, meticulously designed by the renowned Espirelius studio, is conceptualised with a welcoming reception area that leads to a corridor adorned with carefully curated fragments of the author’s publications.
