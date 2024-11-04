Magical Christmas Gala in Marbella

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
04 Nov 2024
On December 1, the Marbella Congress Palace will come alive with the Gala Magica Navidad, an enchanting event for the whole family.
Led by renowned magician and illusionist Nebek, this one-night-only show promises to immerse audiences in festive magic and unforgettable entertainment.
Starting at 5 pm and lasting 1 hour and 20 minutes, the gala will feature amazing illusions, Christmas-themed characters like the Grinch, and surprise guest magicians who will leave attendees in awe. Doors open at 4 pm, allowing guests to soak in the festive atmosphere before the show begins.
– Fun for all ages: A perfect family outing filled with humour and Christmas spirit.
– Exclusive discounts: Use code MAGICA10 for 10% off advance tickets online, with 20% discounts available for educational centres.
Event details:
– Date: December 1, 2024
– Location: Marbella Congress Palace, C. José Meliá, 2, Marbella
– Time: 5 pm – 6:20 pm (Doors open at 4 pm)
For tickets and more details, visit La Fiesta de la Magia online, or follow @LaFiestadelaMagia and @MagoNebek on Instagram. Email info@lafiestadelamagia.es or call +34 653 11 23 97 for enquiries. Don’t miss Marbella’s magical holiday event of the year!
