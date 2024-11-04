By Adam Woodward • Published: 04 Nov 2024 • 14:38 • 1 minute read

Low emissions warning. Credit: Capturing Images - Shutterstock

Malaga City has taken one step closer to creating a central low emissions zone (LEZ) and new pedestrian priority areas. Changes expected in coming weeks.

The agreement of the legal text was approved in a plenary session at the town hall and includes modifications to regulated car parking, which will do away with some street parking options. Other elements in the new bill consider better safety regulations for bikes and electric scooters.

The new regulations, have been approved with ‘sí’ votes in favour from the Popular Party, currently in power in the Council, the abstention of the Socialist Group, and votes against from the Vox and Con Málaga. The new project, including rules on bikes and scooters, will come into force the day after they are published, sometime in the very near future.

Previously, new plans faced stumbling blocks to implementation due to overcomplications in the wording of legal papers, yet it is hoped that these have been overcome, and now the problem of sustainable traffic in the centre of Malaga can finally be seen to.

Among other changes, the council is expected to introduce more blue and green zone parking in streets permitting only temporary parking for non-local residents. Meanwhile, a new public transport hub is being planned for the area of the port, and it is hoped that with these changes, better public transport systems will make up for restrictions of access for older vehicles under the new LEZ legislation.