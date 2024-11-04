By Letara Draghia • Published: 04 Nov 2024 • 21:48 • 1 minute read

Credit: Facebook, Valerie Way

On Saturday, November 9, San Luis de Sabinillas will host the Vecinos y Amigos Club Mini Craft Fair, a delightful event for craft lovers and gift seekers ahead of Christmas.

Held from 11 am to 2 pm between the rear entrances of St. George Charity Shop and The English Bookshop, the fair promises a cosy atmosphere filled with creative energy.

Local artist displays will feature handmade fused glass art, including framed pictures, bowls, necklaces, and tealight holders – perfect for holiday gifts or adding a personal touch to your home. A variety of other unique crafts will also be available, offering something for every taste.

Visitors can enjoy browsing while sipping tea or coffee and sampling delicious cakes for sale. The event is open to everyone – you don’t have to be a club member to attend. Don’t miss this festive community gathering for an afternoon of art, crafts and treats.