Mojácar supports autism association

By Nina Cook •
Updated: 04 Nov 2024 • 17:36 • 1 minute read
The funds will support workshops and family therapy. Credit: raisingchildren.net
Mojácar Town Council has signed a collaboration agreement with the Association TEAMA (Mojácar Autism Association), providing a direct subsidy of €2,000 to support activities for families and children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).
This agreement, signed by Mayor Francisco García Cerdá, underscores the council’s commitment to supporting associations and families with members on the autism spectrum.
The funding will enable TEAMA to organise family therapy sessions and personal development and creativity workshops. Family therapy sessions, scheduled monthly from January to May and from September to December, will offer emotional support and practical tools to families, providing a safe space for sharing experiences and receiving professional guidance.
Meanwhile, the development and creativity workshops, held every Wednesday from September to December, are designed to foster growth and creativity in children through artistic activities.
Mayor García Cerdá emphasised that this agreement marks a significant step in promoting autism awareness and support, highlighting the importance of funding activities that contribute to the overall development of people with autism. The agreement will remain in effect until December 31, 2024.
Through this initiative, Mojácar Town Council reaffirms its commitment to inclusion and the wellbeing of people with ASD, offering essential resources to improve the quality of life for those affected and their families.
Nina Cook is a writer, editor, and literary translator, born in England and raised in New Zealand. In 2015 she fell under the spell of coastal Almería, where she continues to cultivate her love for language and literature. Follow her on X: @esoledit
