By Nina Cook • Published: 04 Nov 2024 • 13:10 • 1 minute read

The weekly theatre series begins with the hauntingly beautiful “Juana”. Credit: teatroarriaga

Mojácar is bringing the drama this November with a vibrant theatre cycle, offering four diverse performances every Wednesday at the Centro de Usos Múltiples.

Tickets are priced at €3 per show, with a €10 pass available for all four performances.

The series begins on November 8 with Juana, an allegory of a princess trapped in a tower, featuring a powerful solo performance by actress Mar Galera from Urracal. This 80-minute play explores themes of romanticism and injustice through magical realism, depicting a hauntingly real historical narrative.

The second play, La Familia del Anticuario by MDM Producciones, will take place on November 15, followed by Antes Muerta que Convicta on November 22—a comedic monologue by Pepa Rus, featuring gags and musical interludes by Beatriz Rico. The series concludes on November 29 with Ay Carmela! by José Sanchis Sinisterra, a celebrated work that won the Max Award for Best Spanish-Language Playwright in 1999.

In addition to the theatre cycle, the Club de los Perdidos por los Libros (Lost in Books Club) will meet on November 6 at the Biblioteca Municipal for discussions and a theatrical reading of Don Juan Tenorio.

With its rich history in the performing arts and inclusion in the Andalusian Network of Public Theatres, Mojácar’s dedication to culture shines through this engaging November programme, inviting all to experience the town’s theatrical heritage.

