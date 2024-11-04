Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Published: 04 Nov 2024
This barren area will be converted into a children’s pump track
Credit: Benidorm Council
The Benidorm Council plans to install the city’s first pump track before the end of the year, to be used primarily by children.
Although it sounds pretty technical, a pump track is simply a specially laid out cycle circuit which in this case is meant for recreation and not competition.
The new facility will be located on an existing but not made up plot at the confluence of Avenida Alcalde Vicente Pérez Devesa and Calle Guatemala.
Budget for this construction is €48,133.80 and work will commence in November with the intention that it will be completed in time for the Christmas Holidays.
As this will be a relatively small circuit, it will also be possible to tackle the jumps and undulations using a skateboard although those taking part should wear protective clothing at all time.
According to Councillor José Ramón González de Zárate. “It will be the first of its kind in Benidorm and is designed for leisure and entertainment, not for competition” adding, “we are fulfilling a request that we had already received from many people and also from the Neighbourhood Council”.
Covering around 800 square metres, the track is in a green area next to a park with swings, there is a bike lane and parking for those who come by car.
