Paris Garnier Opera House to close for grand restoration

By Johanna Gardener • Updated: 04 Nov 2024 • 14:49 • 1 minute read

Paris Garnier will close for reformation in 2027 ahead of Opera Bastille in 2030 Credit:Shutterstock: FCG

Paris Garnier opera house has announced that it will be closing its doors to take on a two-year renovation project.

The historic stage which is around 150 years old has featured countless famous performances and is one of the most popular in Paris. Renovation is started to take place from mid-2027 and will be followed by a second renovation project: that of opera’s more modern stage opened in 1989, the sizeable Opéra Bastille which will be out of action for two years from mid-2030.

Paris Garnier reformation: one of the most iconic buildings in Paris

The announcement was made by Paris Opéra on Thursday and it is hoped that those wishing to visit the opera will have chance to do so before the landmark building undergoes a facelift. The building is considered one of the architectural masterpieces of the capital city. Paris Opéra offers rich ballet opera and concert programmes for young and old and welcomes almost 900,000 spectators each year, divided between Paris Garnier and Opera Bastille opera houses.

According to experts from France’s top state audit body, the Court of Accounts, the cost of the twin renovations would amount to around €200 million by 2030, although this is currently being reviewed. It said that the amount is “currently being updated, based on ongoing checks.” It was considered that both opera houses needed substantial work to update their stage infrastructure and adapt to the times. Last week, the Court of Accounts said in a report that both buildings were “aging” and were a product of “long-standing underfunding.”

Productions during the renovation will be staged at Opéra Bastille

Due to the closure, there will be some inconvenience as those wishing to see opera or other performing art will continue to seek seats. The closure schedule has been organised so that there will always be one opera house open in the French capital during the renovations and other venues across the city will also cover high demand.

