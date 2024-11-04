By Aurelia Munoz • Updated: 04 Nov 2024 • 21:37 • 1 minute read

Naruhiko Kawaguchi's concert in Valldemossa. Credit: Celda de Chopin.

The Japanese pianist Naruhiko Kawaguchi, after last year’s success, will be the protagonist of the last concert of the XV Pianino Festival to be held on Sunday November 17 in the cell of Frédéric Chopin and George Sand in the Cartuja de Valldemossa.

Specializing in historical pianos, Kawaguchi will play with a Pleyel piano from 1851 works by Chopin, Clara Schumann, Mendelssohn, Ocón and Masarnau.

The fortepianist has an extensive discography, having recorded works by Dussek, Schubert, and Bartok and has performed in ensembles including the Orchestra of the Eighteenth Century, or the Orkiestra Historyczna. In addition, he has won first prizes in competitions worldwide, such as the International Competition Musica Antiqua Bruges 2016, Stanley Hoogland Square Piano Award 2016, Geelvinck Fortepiano Concours 2015 (Amsterdam), or the I International Fortepiano Competition in Rome (Muzio Clementi Award).

Tickets cost €20 (admissions over 12 y/o only). Bookings available by email info@pianino.es, WhatsApp or phone call on (+34) 616 906 574. For more information, visit www.pianino.es.

View more events happening in Mallorca.