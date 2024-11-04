By Letara Draghia • Published: 04 Nov 2024 • 21:19 • 1 minute read

Charizard. Credit: Shutterstock: Hethers

In Essex, UK, a rare Pokémon card valued at up to £30,000 (€35,700) was stolen and then returned to its rightful owner.

The card is a Charizard, a well-known collectible.

Sussex Police uncovered that the stolen card was being listed for sale on Facebook. This discovery led to a search order at an address in Polegate, East Sussex, where the valuable item was recovered. A 23-year-old man at the location admitted to the theft and received a formal police caution.

PC Alan Russell, who oversaw the investigation, highlighted the emotional and monetary significance of the item, stating to the BBC, “It was a valuable item which meant a lot to the victim.”

Pokémon’s popularity

Since its creation in Japan in 1996, the Pokémon franchise has captivated millions worldwide, evolving from trading cards to video games, films, and TV series. High-profile collectors have contributed to the franchise’s growing market; for instance, YouTuber Logan Paul spent a staggering $2 million (€1.8 million) on Pokémon cards in 2021.

View all quirky news.