Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Letara Draghia •
Published: 04 Nov 2024 • 21:19
• 1 minute read
Charizard. Credit: Shutterstock: Hethers
In Essex, UK, a rare Pokémon card valued at up to £30,000 (€35,700) was stolen and then returned to its rightful owner.
The card is a Charizard, a well-known collectible.
Sussex Police uncovered that the stolen card was being listed for sale on Facebook. This discovery led to a search order at an address in Polegate, East Sussex, where the valuable item was recovered. A 23-year-old man at the location admitted to the theft and received a formal police caution.
PC Alan Russell, who oversaw the investigation, highlighted the emotional and monetary significance of the item, stating to the BBC, “It was a valuable item which meant a lot to the victim.”
Since its creation in Japan in 1996, the Pokémon franchise has captivated millions worldwide, evolving from trading cards to video games, films, and TV series. High-profile collectors have contributed to the franchise’s growing market; for instance, YouTuber Logan Paul spent a staggering $2 million (€1.8 million) on Pokémon cards in 2021.
View all quirky news.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Part-time writer, wife, and mother from the UK. Living an enjoyable life in southern Spain.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.