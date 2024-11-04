 Aid for DANA-affected municipalities « Euro Weekly News
Provincial aid announced for DANA-affected municipalities

By Nina Cook • Published: 04 Nov 2024 • 21:15 • 1 minute read

Provincial President assesses damages and announces aid packages. Credit: Javier Aureliano García/fb

Following recent severe weather, the Provincial Council of Almería has announced a new aid package to support municipalities affected by the DANA (Depresión Aislada en Niveles Altos, or isolated depression at high levels).

The Poniente Almeriense and Almanzora Valley regions experienced particularly heavy rains and hailstorms, leaving these areas with significant damage from intense rainfall and flooding.

Aid for DANA-affected municipalities in Almería

Provincial President Javier Aureliano García visited the affected zones, meeting with local mayors and confirming the Council’s commitment to providing both financial assistance and material resources. Provincial Vice President Fernando Giménez outlined the aid program, which will be divided into three main areas.

The first line of aid will focus on restoring municipal roads, highways, and other public paths damaged by flooding. The second will address urban infrastructure repairs in towns and villages, including community facilities that require urgent attention. Finally, the third line of support will go toward rebuilding and repairing water and sanitation infrastructure, vital for ensuring safe drinking water and functional sewage systems.

While the exact details are still being finalised, these initiatives represent a crucial step in helping communities recover from the DANA’s impact. As assessments continue, the Council aims to expedite the support process to restore normalcy in the affected municipalities.

Written by

Nina Cook

Nina Cook is a writer, editor, and literary translator, born in England and raised in New Zealand. In 2015 she fell under the spell of coastal Almería, where she continues to cultivate her love for language and literature. Follow her on X: @esoledit

