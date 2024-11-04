By Johanna Gardener • Published: 04 Nov 2024 • 1:01 • 3 minutes read

Several popular tourist destinations are considering banning or controlling cruise ships docking Credit:X:@Mark Stachiew

The popularity of going on a cruise is growing exponentially, especially since the end of the pandemic period, with cruise travel figures surpassing levels recorded even before Covid-19 struck.

According to figures released by the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) 2024 State of the Industry Report, 31.7 million passengers boarded a cruise in 2023. This has relaunched the debate on how increasing cruise tourism is impacting the environment and exacerbating strain on some well-known destinations.

Statistics show that cruising is a travel option that, for now, is here to stay. 84 per cent of the baby boomer generation (those born between 1946-1964) and Gen Xers (between 1960’s-1980), and 81 per cent of Millennials (1980’s-1996) would still be likely to invest in a cruise. However, in a world where eco-friendly transport and infrastructure are at the forefront of European and global discussion, industry leaders need to negotiate ways of making this form of transport environmentally sustainable.

Popular tourist destinations ban or cap numbers of cruise ships docking

Some areas have responded to questions on cruise ships damaging the environment and ambience of harbours by enforcing bans on cruise ships docking, or by imposing a tourist fee for cruise guests in ports. Venice is an example of a harbour which banned the huge passenger vessels from docking; passengers must disembark in Trieste or Ravenna and make their way to Venice via bus. Other areas face such overwhelming cruise traffic that they are considering capping the number of ships entering. In Juneau, capital of Alaska, there are plans to limit the current annual figures of 1.6 million visitors by 2026. In Santorini, Greece, the same is true with the tension and outrage felt by locals reflected in their behaviour towards cruise guests. What remains clear is that many highly popular destinations are becoming evermore fed up with over tourism and this is having an effect on how cruise passengers are treated. In Barcelona, citizens have been known to spray water on tourists to try and deter them from the city’s main attractions and in Amsterdam, protests led to a cruise ship being refused entry into the docks.

Cruise liners generate significant environmental damage and overtourism

Not only over tourism but also the environmental impacts of cruise liners are concerning. They are responsible for high emissions and can damage water systems and reefs. As cruise ships continue to grow in size and popularity, there are fears that this environmental damage will not get any better. Emese Maczko, owner of Eco Lodges Everywhere said: “I would not go on a cruise for several reasons.” He added: “These megaships have a huge environmental footprint and are overwhelming small destinations.”

Scheduling cruise ships: a solution to manage harbour congestion

While some destinations in Europe have chosen to implement bans or limit the number of cruise ship entries, other locations are adopting alternative strategies, such as staggering cruise ship arrivals to reduce congestion. By scheduling ships to dock at different times or on separate days—as seen in Mykonos, where one cruise liner arrives in the morning and another in the afternoon—overcrowding is minimized without significant impact on passengers. This approach offers an effective way to manage tourist flow without the restrictive impact of outright bans.

Trialled and tested: strategies to make cruise liners more eco-friendly

There have been positive moves to make cruise liners themselves more eco-friendly. CLIA pledges that many cruise lines will have zero emissions by 2050 and technological advancements are in the running to make this a reality. Sustainable fuels and technologies are already being tested by fuel producers and engine companies in over 30 projects and initiatives to reach ecological solutions. CLIA also vows to improve management of waste disposal – mainly untreated sewage. This is though Advanced Wastewater Treatment Systems which are already ahead of their game in efforts to control sewage and waste water disposal. Technology is also being trialled and tested to prevent damage to marine life through lower vibrations and noise. Other sustainable methods include the ships becoming more self-sufficient producing 90% of their own water; using excess machinery heat to warm water; and using bio-digesters to decompose food waste.

While cruise ships offer an elegant and beloved mode of travel that leaves a lasting legacy, it is essential that they operate in harmony with local communities and the environment. For the cruise industry to remain a cherished way to explore the world, it must address concerns around sustainable practices, minimizing visual impact, and respecting the well-being of residents in port cities.

