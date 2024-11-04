Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 04 Nov 2024 • 18:21
• 1 minute read
Community Comes Together
Image: X/ @andodespista
IN the heart of Valencia, a reporter from TVE1 is on the ground covering the aftermath of the devastating DANA flooding.
As he interviews locals about their experiences, one story stands out. A woman tearfully shares that she has lost her beloved sewing workshop to the floods, leaving her entire business in ruins.
Meanwhile, a compassionate viewer from Murcia who was watching the report reached out to the station. Recently retired and moved by the woman’s plight, she offered to donate her own sewing workshop to help rebuild the business that was swept away. This act of kindness highlights the power of community in tough times, showing that even in the middle of such loss, support can come from unexpected places.
As Valencia tries to recover, stories like this remind us of the resilience and generosity that can shine through in the darkest moments.
Read more Costa Calida news, articles and events click here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.