Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Letara Draghia •
Updated: 04 Nov 2024 • 15:25 • 1 minute read
Selena Gomez. Credit: Instagram @selenagomez
Selena Gomez has taken on her ‘most nervewracking’ role in Emilia Pérez, a Spanish-language musical directed by renowned French filmmaker Jacques Audiard.
Selena plays Jessi Del Monte, a woman grappling with love, loss, and her self-identity. In a recent interview with the BBC, Selena revealed that preparing for the role was a significant challenge. “It was the most nervous I’ve ever been for an audition,” she said.
Emilia Pérez tells the story of a Mexican Cartel leader who fakes his own death to begin a new life as a woman. Gomez’s character, Jessi, is married to this leader, now known as Emilia Pérez, portrayed by trans actress Karla Sofía Gascón. Co-star Zoe Saldaña describes the film as “a journey of four women trying to find their authentic selves and their versions of freedom and love.” The storyline combines thrilling crime elements with deep personal revelations, blending genre with messages of self-discovery and acceptance.
The film, which premiered at Cannes, has also received critical acclaim, with the cast winning the award for Best Actress and some speculating it could be Netflix’s first Best Picture Oscar contender.
Despite her success in music, television and beauty, Selena confessed that stepping into a musical role was a leap. “I had never really properly done a musical,” she shared. On reading the script, Gomez initially questioned its execution, but placed her trust in Audiard’s vision: “We never doubted him ever.”
The film has sparked mixed reviews. Some film critics praise the film’s ambitious narrative, while others criticise its portrayal of transgender characters. Gascón, however, embraces the film’s message. Speaking to Deadline, she emphasised her commitment to representing the trans community responsibly, saying, “I’ve done a lot of trying to educate people, to make them respect me.”
Emilia Pérez will be on Netflix from mid-November and in Spanish cinemas from December. The movie offers a multicultural perspective on themes of love and transformation, positioning itself as a thought-provoking experience for film fans.
View all celebrity news.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Part-time writer, wife, and mother from the UK. Living an enjoyable life in southern Spain.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.