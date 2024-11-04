By Letara Draghia • Updated: 04 Nov 2024 • 15:25 • 1 minute read

Selena Gomez. Credit: Instagram @selenagomez

Selena Gomez has taken on her ‘most nervewracking’ role in Emilia Pérez, a Spanish-language musical directed by renowned French filmmaker Jacques Audiard.

Selena plays Jessi Del Monte, a woman grappling with love, loss, and her self-identity. In a recent interview with the BBC, Selena revealed that preparing for the role was a significant challenge. “It was the most nervous I’ve ever been for an audition,” she said.

Emilia Pérez premiered at Cannes Film Festival

Emilia Pérez tells the story of a Mexican Cartel leader who fakes his own death to begin a new life as a woman. Gomez’s character, Jessi, is married to this leader, now known as Emilia Pérez, portrayed by trans actress Karla Sofía Gascón. Co-star Zoe Saldaña describes the film as “a journey of four women trying to find their authentic selves and their versions of freedom and love.” The storyline combines thrilling crime elements with deep personal revelations, blending genre with messages of self-discovery and acceptance.

The film, which premiered at Cannes, has also received critical acclaim, with the cast winning the award for Best Actress and some speculating it could be Netflix’s first Best Picture Oscar contender.

Selena’s first musical movie

Despite her success in music, television and beauty, Selena confessed that stepping into a musical role was a leap. “I had never really properly done a musical,” she shared. On reading the script, Gomez initially questioned its execution, but placed her trust in Audiard’s vision: “We never doubted him ever.”

The film has sparked mixed reviews. Some film critics praise the film’s ambitious narrative, while others criticise its portrayal of transgender characters. Gascón, however, embraces the film’s message. Speaking to Deadline, she emphasised her commitment to representing the trans community responsibly, saying, “I’ve done a lot of trying to educate people, to make them respect me.”

When is Emilia Pérez being released?

Emilia Pérez will be on Netflix from mid-November and in Spanish cinemas from December. The movie offers a multicultural perspective on themes of love and transformation, positioning itself as a thought-provoking experience for film fans.

