By Nina Cook • Published: 04 Nov 2024 • 13:47 • 1 minute read

Finally we get to hear their—very catchy—side of the story! Credit: X:@headlinepg

Almería will host Six: The Musical Tribute every weekend throughout November, bringing the energy and drama of Henry VIII’s six wives to the stage.

Presented by Aedea Teatro, this tribute show will be held at Sala Abba, located at C/ Pizarro, 24, Almería.

This engaging musical transforms the six queens—Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anna of Cleves, Katherine Howard, and Catherine Parr—into modern pop stars, each stepping into the spotlight to tell her story. Rather than being overshadowed by their infamous husband, these historical figures reclaim their voices, sharing tales of love, betrayal, resilience, and empowerment. Through clever lyrics and infectious pop anthems, each queen offers her perspective on who suffered most, adding humour and a fresh feminist twist to their stories.

Directed by Germán Fernández, the performance stars Almudena Martínez as Catherine of Aragon, Ana Benzal as Anne Boleyn, Mar Moreno as Jane Seymour, Beatriz Arcos as Anna of Cleves, Celia Martínez as Katherine Howard, and Rachel Hynes as Catherine Parr. The lively choreography by Celia Martínez and Ana Benzal enhances the concert-like atmosphere, ensuring a night of powerful storytelling and high-energy music.

Tickets are priced at €12, and with performances every weekend, there are multiple chances to catch this unique tribute. Don’t miss out on Six: The Musical Tribute at Sala Abba—a night of music, history, drama, and fun awaits!

