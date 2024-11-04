Speaking European – Sofia Runne from Finland

By Adam Woodward • Published: 04 Nov 2024 • 16:14 • 3 minutes read

Sofia Runne, Tuomas Korhonen & family. Credit: SR

Successful Finnish lawyer Sofia Runne moved to Fuengirola a couple of years ago with her husband Tuomas and their two children. It wasn’t meant to be a permanent thing, but now it’s looking like it may well be.

‘We are a family of four and a dog from Finland, and we were talking about moving abroad at some point. We had lived abroad at other points of our lives, and when I started my parental leave from work, we sold our home in Finland and decided to move to Costa Del Sol in summer 2022.

We wanted to somewhere warm, and I already spoke Spanish because I have been living in Costa Rica and Spain before that, so we thought it would be easier to come here. The plan was just to come and live here during the summer and try the place out. But we really liked it here and decided to stay longer. There was an opportunity for my husband to expand his floorball business in Fuengirola, and so I quit my job as an attorney in Finland and opened my own practice, which sealed the deal, and here we are to stay.’

What do you like about the place?

‘Costa del Sol is so international, and here there is such a big Nordic and Finnish community, so we thought it’s going to be easier to adjust here (than, for example, Cyprus or somewhere else in the Mediterranean area), and the business opportunities can be wider here also. With kids, life is easier here because of the climate, and there is no need to wear many layers of clothes as the sun gives so much energy and light. We love to go to the beach, play different kinds of games and sports outside, hike in the mountains, etc.’

‘We lived first in Mijas, then moved to Marbella, and after that to Fuengirola. We wanted to move to Fuengirola after Marbella because my husband’s floorball business is here and because of our several other businesses, and so we need to travel quite a lot, and Fuengirola is closer to the airport. Nowadays, most of our friends live in Fuengirola and Benalmadena too. It’s very familiar here, and we like it.

What has been the most complicated change about moving here?

‘Bureaucracy and all the paper work. We weren’t born into this system, so sometimes it is hard to do everything differently to how we did things in Finland and deal with the paperwork involved with changing your life from one country to here: schools, apartments, cars, healthcare, etc.’

How have the kids adapted?

‘Really well. Our daughter started local bilingual (Spanish, English) preschool when she was 3 years old, and she now speaks perfect Spanish. Our son, who is 2 years old, started local daycare this autumn. He is struggling a bit, but step by step it is going better. The first year our daughter missed Finnish food a lot, but now she is doing better and loves the food in the school’s ‘comedor.’ Our daughter is also doing gymnastics in Gimnasia Ritmica Fuengirola and has friends there and in school. She misses the snow in Finland, but our son has been living most of his time here in Spain and hates even the cold wind.’

What do you miss most about Finland?

Family and friends, and knowing how the systems work. And not having to deal with bureaucracy. Almost everything can be handled by phone or on the Internet there.

How are you getting on with the language?

Very well. I learned Spanish when I was 17 years old in Costa Rica, so I am just happy that I can use Spanish here. My husband is struggling the most in our family, but he already speaks 5 languages, so if he had a bit more time to start actually studying Spanish, he would learn quicker.

Suggest a great place to eat out in your area.

‘Oh, Cafetería San Chocolate – lunch, coffee, and cakes. And Sukiyaki in the harbour in Fuengirola. Excellent Sushi.’ Coco Tex is really good for Tex Mex food also; and the Gastromercado in Fuengirola. It’s great for tapas.’

After a life of travelling the globe, it sounds like Sofia and family have found home in Fuengirola.