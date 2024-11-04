The busiest road in Spain celebrates 50 years

By Adam Woodward • Published: 04 Nov 2024 • 12:18 • 1 minute read

10,000 runners. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Madrid

The tunnels of the M-30 ring road that surrounds the city of Madrid were the site of a 10,000-strong running race on Sunday, November 3, in celebration of the iconic road’s 50th anniversary.

These days, half of the 32.5-kilometre road, the busiest in all of Spain, is in an underground tunnel network. As runners entered the tunnel, many were calling out ‘Slow down, Manolo, there are speed cameras down there’ in a quip at the world’s longest urban tunnel’s hyper-sensitive speed cameras, which are famous for triggering a speeding fine at just one kilometre over the 50 kilometre per hour maximum speed limit.

For the first time in its 50-year history, a third of the circular road was completely shut down for the runners to pass. Bronze Paralympic medallist in discus and shotput, Álvaro del Amo, fired the starting pistol to the race, setting off the 10 thousand runners. Prior to the run, a minute of silence was held in honour of the victims of the storms the previous week.

The race had two routes, one of five kilometres and the other of ten, which have run entirely through the two twin tunnels of the south bypass.

In 2003, responsibility for the multi-laned motorway was transferred to Madrid Council, and Mayor Ruíz Gallardón attempted to convert its category into ‘calle’ (street), renaming the M-30 ‘Calle 30’, but no one in Madrid ever refers to it as a ‘street’. So bad are the traffic jams on the road that it is said to be the road with more babies born in taxis while their mothers were travelling to the maternity hospital than any other road in the world.