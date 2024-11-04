By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 04 Nov 2024 • 13:24 • 1 minute read

Finalists of 'The Voice Kids' to light up Marbella in charity concert for Debra Piel de Mariposa Credit: Shutterstock, Lazy_Bear

Voices that rock for a cause! Finalists of ‘The Voice Kids’ to light up the Costa del Sol in charity concert for Debra Piel de Mariposa

A night of pure talent and heart!

Get ready, San Pedro de Alcantara! A dazzling night awaits on November 16 as the Finalistas de La Voz Kids 2024 take the stage for a cause close to the heart. The young stars of The Voice Kids are set to perform at a special benefit concert in San Pedro Alcántara to raise funds for Debra Piel de Mariposa, the charity supporting those with the rare and painful “butterfly skin” condition.

This one-of-a-kind concert, generously backed by the local Ayuntamiento, kicks off at 6 p.m. on the lively Avenida Oriental, where San Pedro de Alcantara’s heart will beat to the rhythm of these pint-sized powerhouses.

A line-up that hits all the right notes!

From soaring sopranos to velvet-voiced altos, here’s the line-up that’s sure to bring down the house: Alira Moya, Vera Lukash, Astrid Verweij, Mario Márquez, Juan Francisco Morán, Aitana Velasquez, Martina Fernández, Curro Alcina, Nadia González, Marc Moya, Carmen Holden, Adrian Midón, Juan Alonso, Aisha Alemán, Ema Mécele, and Irma Mécele.

Each of these rising stars has fought their way to the finals, capturing hearts across the nation, and now they’ll unite their voices to make a real difference for Debra Piel de Mariposa. Known as “butterfly skin,” Epidermolysis Bullosa is a condition so delicate it’s often compared to the fragility of a butterfly’s wing.

Don’t miss out! Music with a mission!

It’s a night to make San Pedro de Alcantara and the whole Costa del Sol proud and lend a helping hand to a good cause. But most of all, it’s these kids who should be proud. Come for the music, stay for the mission.

