Thrilling three-day motorcycle event!

By Nina Cook • Published: 04 Nov 2024 • 13:30 • 1 minute read

Ride through Almería's rugged landscapes with the wind in your hair. Credit: Andalucia.org

Get ready for a high-octane weekend of adventure and camaraderie!

The Peña Motera Valle del Almanzora is set to host the first of four planned “Rider Valle del Almanzora” events, from November 8 to November 10, promising an exciting experience for motorcycle enthusiasts across the region.

Starting at Alexandra Coffee in Olula del Río, the event features a 230-kilometre scenic route, covering 29 towns and winding through the breathtaking landscapes of the eastern Almería region. Riders can look forward to three 200-kilometre rides over the weekend, leading up to a daring 600-kilometre finale in the fourth and final edition. Those who complete all four editions will earn a special prize, adding an extra incentive for dedicated (and competitive) participants.

For just €20, riders and their motorcycles can join the event, while companions pay a €10 fee. Each participant will receive a commemorative stamp book, diploma, and exclusive gifts. Alexandra Coffee will host an array of entertainment, including live music, DJs, and a delicious paella, along with photo opportunities to commemorate the event.

To join this unique experience, contact organisers at 682 159 640 or 672 383 615. Motorbike lovers: don’t miss out on this perfect blend of adventure and social spirit in the heart of the Valle del Almanzora!

