Thrilling three-day motorcycle event!

By Nina Cook
Published: 04 Nov 2024
• 1 minute read
Ride through Almería's rugged landscapes with the wind in your hair. Credit: Andalucia.org
Get ready for a high-octane weekend of adventure and camaraderie!
The Peña Motera Valle del Almanzora is set to host the first of four planned “Rider Valle del Almanzora” events, from November 8 to November 10, promising an exciting experience for motorcycle enthusiasts across the region.
Starting at Alexandra Coffee in Olula del Río, the event features a 230-kilometre scenic route, covering 29 towns and winding through the breathtaking landscapes of the eastern Almería region. Riders can look forward to three 200-kilometre rides over the weekend, leading up to a daring 600-kilometre finale in the fourth and final edition. Those who complete all four editions will earn a special prize, adding an extra incentive for dedicated (and competitive) participants.
For just €20, riders and their motorcycles can join the event, while companions pay a €10 fee. Each participant will receive a commemorative stamp book, diploma, and exclusive gifts. Alexandra Coffee will host an array of entertainment, including live music, DJs, and a delicious paella, along with photo opportunities to commemorate the event.
To join this unique experience, contact organisers at 682 159 640 or 672 383 615. Motorbike lovers: don’t miss out on this perfect blend of adventure and social spirit in the heart of the Valle del Almanzora!
Nina Cook is a writer, editor, and literary translator, born in England and raised in New Zealand. In 2015 she fell under the spell of coastal Almería, where she continues to cultivate her love for language and literature. Follow her on X: @esoledit
