By Letara Draghia • Published: 04 Nov 2024 • 23:01 • 1 minute read

Credit: Pixabay, geralt

From next year, university tuition fees for undergraduate students in England will increase to £9,535 (€11,377), up 3 per cent from the £9,250 (€11,034) cap that was set in 2017.

Announced by Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson, the rise aligns with the government’s intent to secure a sustainable future for higher education institutions amidst mounting financial challenges.

Maintenance loans will also increase

Alongside the fee hike, maintenance loans will also rise to help students manage living costs. Loan caps will move from £10,227 (€12,199) to £10,544 (€12,580) for students outside London, and from £13,348 (€15,933) to £13,762 (€16,417) for those in London. While the National Union of Students (NUS) criticised the fee increase as a “sticking plaster,” they acknowledged that higher maintenance support would provide needed relief for low-income students.

This announcement only addresses funding for the 2025/26 academic year, leaving universities uncertain about long-term financial plans. According to the BBC, Phillipson stated the government intends to unveil a “major reform” for future investment in higher education in the coming months. However, she added that universities would face greater accountability, including scrutiny of top executive salaries, to ensure better value for students and taxpayers.

Vivienne Stern, chief executive of Universities UK, welcomed the fee rise as “the right thing to do,” noting that a prolonged freeze had made funding “unsustainable.” Universities UK estimates tuition fees would need to reach £12,500 per year to cover teaching costs adequately.

The rise in fees and loans signals a heavier debt burden for students, a concern that some say may deter prospective applicants. The government’s impact assessment, due to be published soon, will evaluate the effect of these changes on student debt at graduation and long-term repayments.

Phillipson’s promised “major reform” will be critical in defining the future cost structure and financial support available, potentially reshaping the appeal of studying in England for both domestic and international students.