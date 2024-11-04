By Johanna Gardener • Updated: 04 Nov 2024 • 22:26 • 2 minutes read

.

In the Valencian Community, recent restrictions on mobile phone use in classrooms are bringing noticeable improvements in student behaviour and social engagement across secondary schools.

Across the Valencian Community, a series of changes are happening among secondary schools students and this is no coincidence. Schools across the area have prohibited mobile phones in the classroom and already, after a mere 3 months of lessons, teachers and headteachers are observing improvements in secondary school and sixth form students. At an age that is highly susceptible to mobile phone use, it is a promising sign that within such a short period of time, withdrawing these addictive devices has led to positive alterations in behaviour and social interaction.

“More play…more dialogue and conversation,” between students since mobile ban

Interestingly, the mobile phone ban has been accepted by students rather readily. At IES Victoria Kent (secondary school) in Elche, director Francisco Javier Ferrández attributed the relatively smooth adoption of the measure to the regional weight behind it. He said: “It has been assimilated like any other regulation by both students and families. We don’t have to justify the rule, because we have set it, etc. It is accepted because it has a higher authority behind it.” At this school, enhanced social interaction, especially at breaktimes has been striking. The school commented: “There is more play (especially between the younger ones in first and second years of secondary), there is more dialogue and conversation between them, the library space and the library garden – an annexed outdoor space that forms part of the library – is now replete with students.” Moreover, conflicts, traditionally related to mobile phones, have decreased significantly.

Removing mobiles in schools has led to improved attentiveness in class

In Alicante, in Doctor Balmis secondary school, a similar pattern has been noted. Since implementing the initiative, which was originally announced by the Education Council in May, the school notes that students are showing greater participation in group activities, more awareness of their surroundings and are more attentive in the classroom. José Infante, Vice Director of the school affirmed: “Yes, we have noticed that since we started removing cell phones, their use has been drastically reduced and more group activities and interaction between them face-to-face can be seen.” He added: (Students) “are less absent in the hallways; before, they even bumped into teachers.”

Could school mobile phone ban be enforced in other parts of Spain?

Prohibition of the use of mobile phones in the classroom was communicated to students and families to promote a more rational use of the device. It is encouraging to see such positive changes among students in the Valencian Community following the ban on mobile phones in classrooms. The swift improvements in behaviour and social interaction suggest real benefits to students’ well-being and focus. Hopefully, this approach can spread to other parts of Spain, bringing similar positive outcomes to more schools nationwide.

Find other articles on Spain