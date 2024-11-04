By Anna Ellis • Published: 04 Nov 2024 • 15:49 • 1 minute read

The Vega Baja del Segura area continues to have one of the highest concentrations of foreign residents in Alicante.

This is from figures revealed in the ASTI Alicante foreign population report for 2024.

Leading the Way

Notably, municipalities like Rojales and San Fulgencio lead the way, boasting foreign resident percentages of 69 per cent and 67.4 per cent, respectively. These figures significantly surpass the provincial average of 22.3 per cent.

Torrevieja stands out as the municipality with the largest absolute number of foreign residents, housing nearly 90,000 people, of which 40,057 are international residents, making up 44.6 per cent of the total population.

Foreign Nationals

Other municipalities such as Orihuela and Pilar de la Horadada also show a considerable presence of foreign nationals, with 35.8 per cent and 40.2 per cent respectively, highlighting the area’s appeal to individuals from various nationalities.

This trend extends to smaller towns as well, with Daya Vieja having 61.3 per cent of its population originating from abroad, while Algorfa reaches 59.9 per cent. Additionally, other municipalities like San Miguel de Salinas and Benijófar report foreign populations exceeding 50 per cent, at 55.4 per cent and 51.6 per cent, respectively.

Foreign Residents

According to the study conducted by the Association of Solidarity with Immigrant Workers (ASTI), Alicante ranks as the second Spanish province with the highest proportion of foreign residents, following Almería.

Almost half of the foreign population in the Valencian Community (49.1 per cent) resides in this province, showing an overall increase in diversity, particularly among individuals from European and Latin American countries.