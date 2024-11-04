By Anna Ellis • Published: 04 Nov 2024 • 9:12 • 1 minute read

Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela.

Orihuela has announced its November walking routes, offering a variety of experiences across the historic centre, districts, and coast.

One new addition, The Autumn of the Orihuela Coast on Saturday, November 2, explores Playa Flamenca, allowing participants to enjoy coastal views while learning about local biodiversity, including species like the Balearic shearwater and bottlenose dolphin.

Nature-Orientated

Gonzalo Montoya, Councillor for Tourism, highlighted the focus on nature-oriented routes, mentioning offerings like Meet the Eagle Owl in Sierra Escalona and The City Mill: The Magic of Sunsets, each guided by a local fauna expert.

For culture enthusiasts, the route The Palm Grove of Orihuela in the Poetry of Miguel Hernández is especially notable. Another highlight is a guided tour of the Museum of Sacred Art on Thursday, November 14.

Charity Donations

Participants are also invited to contribute to Orihuela Solidaria, an initiative supporting ASOKA, by donating items like dog food and blankets, which can be dropped off at the Tourist Office.

Each route opens weekly, and further information and reservations for November’s routes are available at orihuelaturistica.es.