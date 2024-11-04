By Letara Draghia • Published: 04 Nov 2024 • 11:35 • 2 minutes read

Credit: Pixabay, parentingupstream

Around 50 highly qualified Ukrainian doctors, primarily women who fled the war, are unable to practise medicine in Portugal due to language barriers.

Those who have arrived in Portugal – where there is a shortage of doctors – have encountered significant obstacles, notably the requirement to pass rigorous Portuguese language exams to communicate with patients.

Carlos Cortes, president of the Portuguese Order of Physicians, expressed disappointment over the lack of support in helping these refugee doctors transition into Portugal’s National Health Service (SNS). He told Lusa: “Portugal opened its arms to Ukrainian refugee doctors, but didn’t give them the tools they needed to work.”

Initially, it was proposed to defer the mandatory Portuguese communication test and allow these doctors to work under supervision as “doctors without autonomy.” However, despite discussions with the Ministry of Health, the proposal did not take effect, leaving these skilled professionals unable to work.

Ukrainian doctors’ challenges of learning Portuguese

One of the doctors affected, 50-year-old neurologist Oksana Chupryna, shared her experience with Lusa. Having left her Ukrainian city following the Russian invasion in 2022, Chupryna settled in Portalegre, where she has since been working in retail while preparing for the Portuguese exams. Chupryna passed an initial language exam, but she and many colleagues were unsuccessful in the more demanding communication test. She explained, “Only six or seven passed,” despite a “high level of knowledge of Portuguese.” Chupryna noted that her focus on learning Portuguese has diminished her English fluency, closing off other potential work opportunities.

Refugee doctors in other EU countries

Chupryna highlighted that in other European countries like Poland and Germany, refugee doctors were more easily integrated into the workforce, often being permitted to work in emergency rooms as general practitioners. She believes Portugal could benefit from similar programmes, tailored to refugees who didn’t have the time to prepare language skills before fleeing their countries.

The financial difficulties faced by these professionals are an added burden, especially for those with families. Many, according to Cortes, struggle with low-paying jobs that barely cover essentials. The cost of Portuguese classes adds to the strain, further limiting their ability to qualify.

The Order of Physicians and affected doctors continue to call for government intervention, pressing for the creation of language programmes specifically for refugees.