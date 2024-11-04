By Letara Draghia • Published: 04 Nov 2024 • 0:00 • 1 minute read

Voltron Nevera at Europa-Park. Credit: D.Pfleiderer

Europa-Park, Germany’s largest theme park, has unveiled its latest attraction: the Voltron Nevera rollercoaster with the world’s steepest launch.

This white-knuckle ride enhances the park’s reputation for delivering thrilling experiences. The theme park is known for its immersive European-themed areas, which authentically replicate countries including Greece, Switzerland and Croatia.

Voltron Nevera: A record-breaking ride

Situated in the newly developed Croatian section, Voltron Nevera is a multi-launch rollercoaster that sets several records. It features a 105-degree beyond-vertical launch, the steepest of its kind globally. It also spans 1,385 metres, making it the longest launch rollercoaster on the continent. It reaches speeds of up to 100 km/h and offers 2.2 seconds of weightlessness during the ride.

Voltron Nevera pays tribute to Nikola Tesla, the renowned inventor born in what is now Croatia. The ride immerses guests in Tesla’s groundbreaking discoveries, particularly his work with electricity. The attraction begins in a hydroelectric power station.

Europa-Park: Family-friendly attractions, dining and accommodation

Beyond Voltron Nevera, Europa-Park offers a variety of attractions suitable for all ages. The park features 13 rollercoasters and over 100 attractions, including family-friendly rides and live shows. There are plenty of dining options, with establishments including Balthasar Castle serving traditional German cuisine and the innovative Eatrenalin restaurant offering a futuristic dining experience.

Europa-Park provides six themed hotels, each offering a unique experience, from medieval castles to Portuguese monasteries. The park’s dedication to quality and innovation has been recognised with multiple awards, including the Golden Ticket Award for Best Amusement Park Worldwide.