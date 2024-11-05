By Johanna Gardener • Published: 05 Nov 2024 • 23:27 • 2 minutes read

Ban Affleck spoke highly of his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez despite going through divorce Credit:Shutterstock:Kathy Hutchins

Amid plans for divorce, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem to be keeping an amicable relationship, with Affleck recently praising his ex-wife while promoting his film ‘Small Things Like These.’

Despite divorce being on the cards for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the couple as yet seem to be maintaining a surprisingly amicable relationship. In a recent interview where he promoted his self-produced film, “Small Things Like These,” Affleck did not refrain from praising his ex-wife with whom he had maintained a marital relationship for the past two years.

Affleck described ex-wife, Lopez as ‘spectacular’ in film, ‘Unstoppable.’

During the conversation in which Affleck was asked to discuss the production of his film, he didn’t hold back when talking about “Unstoppable,” a film which stars Don Cheadle, Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale.

And his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez!

Affleck described the film in his interview with Entertainment Tonight saying: “’Unstoppable’ is a very different movie than this, but in a way, it’s similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists.” He added: “Billy Goldenberg and Jennifer and Don Cheadle and Jharrel [Jerome], and Bobby Cannavale, all were really passionate about this film.”

As film fanatics and Affleck followers sat glued to their screens, waiting for a mention of his late relationship with actress and singer, JLo, they were left stunned when the actor launched into abject praise of her. Affleck said: “Jennifer’s spectacular.” He added: “We believed in the right people, and Unstoppable is another example of that.”

Lopez “struggled on set” of “Unstoppable” during divorce from Affleck

Jennifer Lopez features in the film, “Unstoppable,” a true story of Anthony Robles – a wrestler who was born paralised with one leg and conquered adversity to win a national championship in 2011. It is based on a book of the same name by Robles and has a wonderfully emotional trajectory of the profound relationship between Robles and his mother, Judy. What is interesting is that the film itself deals with complicated emotional dynamics, which could have made it hard for Lopez. The pair have refrained from discussing their split in public, despite being photographed together on occasions. Lopez said:”I struggled on the set a couple of times.” She added:”I was like, ‘Ugh, too close.'”

Affleck and Lopez divorce after two-year marriage

Lopez filed for a termination of their two-year marriage which took place in a glamourous ceremony in Georgia in 2022. They had only been together for a month before becoming betrothed. It was reported that the pair had recently been living separately and that Lopez had cancelled her summer tour to spend time with family, whilst putting their marital Beverley Hills home on the market. Judging by reports such as this one, the pair appear to be undergoing a far-from-acrimonious split, which hopefully is the case. Lopez and Affleck will now go their separate ways and continue to raise their children – Affleck has three children with his ex, actress Jennifer Garner and Lopez has a set of twins with her ex, singer Marc Anthony.

Find other articles on Celebrity