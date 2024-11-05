By Nina Cook • Updated: 05 Nov 2024 • 22:43 • 2 minutes read

Richard Gere and his wife, Alejandra Silva, wave goodbye to the States. Credit: @alejandragere/ig

Richard Gere, the 75-year-old Hollywood actor, has embarked on a major lifestyle shift by relocating from the United States to Spain, where he plans to embrace a new chapter in Madrid with his family.

After selling his Connecticut estate for roughly €10.2 million—slightly less than the €10.3 million he paid for it—Gere’s move underscores his desire to be closer to his wife Alejandra Silva’s family and immerse himself in her Spanish heritage.

Richard Gere moves to Spain, embracing family life and cultural change

Gere, who married Silva in 2018, shares two young sons with her: Alexander, five, and James, four. Silva also has an 11-year-old son, Albert, from a previous relationship. For Gere, Madrid represents an exciting venture and a way to offer his children a culturally rich environment. In an interview with Vanity Fair Spain, Gere described his enthusiasm for the move, remarking, “For me, going to Madrid is going to be a great adventure because I have never lived full-time outside of the United States.” This relocation also supports Silva in reuniting with her Spanish roots, after having lived in Gere’s world for the past six years.

Richard shifts gears

Their new home is reportedly a luxurious mansion in Madrid’s exclusive La Moraleja neighbourhood, featuring over 10,000 square metres of land, a heated pool, a private wine cellar, and a spacious three-storey house. The couple invested around €11 million in the property, ensuring a comfortable haven for their growing family.

Gere is not the only celebrity drawn to Spain’s encanto. Spain has long been a popular destination for high-profile figures seeking a slower pace and cultural immersion. Antonio Banderas, a native of Málaga, returned to his roots in Spain several years ago, balancing his Hollywood career with various Spanish film projects and even directing theatre in Málaga. Likewise, celebrity couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have frequently spent time at their Mallorca home, retreating from the limelight to enjoy Mediterranean tranquillity.

Celebrated for his roles in classics like Pretty Woman and An Officer and a Gentleman, Gere is now focusing on a quieter life, valuing family time and Silva’s heritage. As they settle into Madrid, Gere and his family look forward to fully embracing Spanish culture, building connections with Silva’s family, and creating a nurturing environment for their children. For Gere, this move is not just about a new home—it’s about a deeper connection to family and experiencing la vida a la española.

