Located at Campuestohan Highland Resort, this unusual structure holds the Guinness World Record as the largest building in the shape of a chicken. It measures an impressive 34.931 metres (114 feet 7 inches) in height, 12.127 metres (39 feet 9 inches) in width, and 28.172 metres (92 feet 5 inches) in length.

The idea for this eye-catching hotel came from Ricardo Cano Gwapo Tan, the visionary behind the project.

Guinness Title

Describing himself as a dreamer, Tan aimed to create something extraordinary and memorable. From concept to construction, Tan’s ambitious project took only six months to plan and began construction on June 10, 2023. By September 8, 2024, the building was complete and earned its Guinness title.

Constructing a building of this shape presented numerous challenges, especially withstanding the storms and typhoons that frequently impact the area. Yet, after 456 days of construction, the giant chicken hotel was ready, featuring 15 rooms complete with air conditioning, large TVs, and amenities designed for family comfort.

Popular Destination

Today, Campuestohan Highland Resort has become a popular destination, offering various attractions like a massive wave pool, a large restaurant, a café, three swimming pools, bonita huts, and hundreds of dinosaurs and cartoon/Marvel figures spread across the resort.

However, it’s the giant chicken hotel that has quickly become a new landmark, capturing the attention of locals and visitors alike.