Community rallies together to support families devastated by the recent DANA

By Nina Cook • Published: 05 Nov 2024 • 15:52 • 1 minute read

The arms of three people putting together blankets, water and canned food into a cardboard box

Almería residents show solidarity in the face of adversity. Credit: iStock

The Valle del Almanzora community has united to support families hit hard by the recent DANA, particularly in Valencia, where floods have left many in dire need.

Local councils, organisations, and residents have swiftly organised relief efforts, setting up donation points to collect essentials like clothing, non-perishable food, and hygiene products. Some towns, such as Zurgena, Albox, and Arboleas, have coordinated the collection of goods, while Olula del Río and Macael raised over €5,000 for affected families.

Volunteers have been tirelessly assisting with clean-up efforts to help restore normalcy in affected areas. Officials have praised the community’s remarkable spirit, noting that this overwhelming response reflects the region’s resilience and unity. Authorities are currently assessing the damage, working closely with regional agencies to coordinate ongoing support.

Local donation points remain open, encouraging continued contributions from the community to aid those in need.

Nina Cook

Nina Cook is a writer, editor, and literary translator, born in England and raised in New Zealand. In 2015 she fell under the spell of coastal Almería, where she continues to cultivate her love for language and literature.

