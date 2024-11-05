Costa Blanca South: News in Brief

By Anna Ellis • Published: 05 Nov 2024 • 18:33 • 2 minutes read

Image: ChiccoDodiFC / Shutterstock.com.

Walk to win

The Algorfa Nordic Walking Trophy is set to take place on December 1. This event is open to everyone, inviting participants of all ages and fitness levels to join in the fun.

There will be a 7.5 km non-competitive promotion category, along with a children’s category, ensuring that everyone can take part.

Registration is now open, and you can sign up until November 27 at 8 PM for the following events: 1K Prebenjamin/Benjamin at 9:00 AM, 12.5K General at 9:30 AM, 7.5K Infantil/Cadete at 9:30 AM, 7.5K Promo Non-Competitive at 9:30 AM, and 5K Alevines at 9:30 AM.

Visit alcanzatumeta.es to register!

Benejúzar boost

Benejúzar has kicked off its shopping voucher campaign, with sales open until December 1 or until vouchers are sold out.

Vouchers are available in person for residents over 60 or those affected by the digital divide (ID required). Supplies are limited, so early purchase is encouraged.

For more details or to purchase vouchers online, head to the website: benejuzarbonoconsumo.es.

Aspe access

Aspe is making significant strides in extending the Tarafa River cycle path, a project designed to connect this popular route with the Camino del Puente del Hierro.

Currently, construction is underway on the final section, which spans just over one and a half kilometres, with only 120 meters left to complete the connection. This segment is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

The project involves cleaning and clearing the area to create a two-metre-wide path, suitable for cyclists and pedestrians who frequent the route.

By the end of the year, nature enthusiasts will have the opportunity to enjoy this new pathway, which links two key natural routes in the municipality.

The aim is to connect the Tarafa River path with the beginning of the Camino Puente del Hierro, located in the natural area of Los Algezares, ultimately expanding the cycle route to a total of 14 kilometres.

Last call

San Fulgencio reminds residents that although shopping vouchers are no longer available for purchase, they can still be used until November 17. Don’t miss the chance to enjoy great deals at participating establishments before the deadline!

Fright Night

Orihuela has rescheduled its Halloween activities, which were postponed due to the tragic events in Valencia caused by the DANA storm on October 29. The festivities are now set for Saturday, November 9.

In the city centre, activities will start at 5:00.PM in the Glorieta Gabriel Miró area, featuring craft workshops, slime-making, face painting, inflatables, and a photocall. At 8;00.PM, a Halloween parade will set off from the Glorieta, winding through the streets with drum bands, dance groups, and costumed children and young people joining in.

Additionally, a Halloween train will depart from the Glorieta starting at 5:00.PM, offering rides around the city.

In Orihuela Costa, events will begin at 6:00.PM on Calle Escorpio, including crafts, slime, and face painting workshops. At 8:00.PM, a themed parade will also take place.