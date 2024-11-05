Costa Blanca South: Social Scene

By Anna Ellis • Published: 05 Nov 2024 • 12:24 • 5 minutes read

Image: Luther Live.

Legendary Luther

Beniarbeig is excited to welcome Harry Cambridge, who will be performing a tribute to the legendary Luther Vandross on November 24 at 10:00.PM.

Harry began his singing career at a young age, including a stint on the West End stage with the National Youth Theatre. His career gained significant momentum after he appeared as Luther Vandross on Granada Television’s “Stars In Their Eyes,” which led to him being invited back for two additional special shows due to the producers’ enthusiasm for his performance.

Harry was also a founding member of the Motown tribute band Tops and Temps, a 12-piece group that toured the UK, performing beloved hits like “My Girl” and “Reach Out” along with other popular Motown classics.

The tribute concert will take place at Teatre-Auditori, located at Av. de la Rectoría, 24, 03778 Beniarbeig, Alicante. For additional information, you can call (+34) 965 76 60 18. Tickets can be booked directly through Carlton Entertainment at carltonentertainment.co.uk.

Since Luther Vandross’s passing in 2005, his remarkable voice has remained a defining feature of his musical legacy. His voice places him in the company of iconic artists such as Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, Billie Holiday, and Whitney Houston, making him a permanent fixture in the history of American music.

Luther’s global impact included over 40 million records sold worldwide and four Top 10 albums in the UK. In March 1989, he became the first male artist to sell out 10 consecutive shows at London’s Wembley Arena.

Sex Bomb

Experience a night dedicated to the music of Sir Tom Jones, with a live performance by Jim McMail on Saturday, November 9, beginning at 8:00.PM.

Jim McMail’s Tribute to Tom Jones is as close as you can get to witnessing the Welsh legend, Sir Tom, himself.

With his impressive vocal range and commanding stage presence, Jim McMail perfectly captures the essence of Tom Jones during his peak. From the valleys of Wales to the glitz of Las Vegas, you’ll hear all the unforgettable hits like Delilah, It’s Not Unusual, Green Grass of Home, I’ll Never Fall in Love Again, Kiss, Leave Your Hat On, Sex Bomb, Help Yourself, Love Me Tonight, and many more.

Book your table now to make sure you don’t miss out.

Head to Coopers Family Bar and Restaurant at Avenida Antonio Quesada, Rojales, email coopersbar23@gmail.com, or call (+34) 966 731 016.

Essentially Elvis

Rock ‘n’ roll fans are in for a treat as an exciting new tribute to the King of Rock, Elvis Presley, is heading to El Capitan Sports Center.

Danny Fisher’s tribute show promises an authentic journey through Elvis’s life and music, along with classic hits from various artists.

Known for his unique voice and talent for getting the audience on their feet, Danny Fisher is a respected artist in the tribute scene.

He has performed at prestigious venues like The Royal Albert Hall, Wembley Arena, and The Manchester Arena, as well as numerous theatres across the UK.

A lifelong Elvis fan, Danny has worked with notable figures like David Stanley (Elvis’s stepbrother) and Lamar Fike (Memphis Mafia). He also spent seven years touring with the hit theatre show Let’s Twist Again.

Kicking off at 2:00.PM on November 14, admission is free. Be sure to reserve your spot and book a table by calling (+34) 603235688 or visiting El Capitan at Calle Fragata, 1, 03189 Orihuela.

Bassey Brilliance

The Club in Quesada is excited to present Carolynn May’s spectacular Shirley Bassey Tribute Act on Sunday, November 10.

A seasoned cabaret performer, Carolynn May has honed her vocal talents under the guidance of renowned coach Tony Wayne and has entertained audiences across various venues in North Wales, Yorkshire, and beyond.

Her career has taken her to prominent clubs, hotels, theatres, and holiday centres, as well as corporate stages, where she also performs as the lead singer of “Supreme Dream,” a dynamic Soul & Motown harmony group.

Inspired by Dame Shirley Bassey, Carolynn brings the legendary singer to life with her dazzling tribute show, complete with stunning outfits, signature stage presence, and a powerful voice that captures Bassey’s most iconic hits.

Expect a toe-tapping performance filled with the glamour and energy that defined Shirley Bassey’s career.

Tickets for this event are €10. The show begins at 9 PM, with The Club’s kitchen opening at 7 PM for those who wish to enjoy a meal before the performance.

To reserve tickets or find out more, visit the website theclubquesada.es, call (+34) 966 717 028, or call in at The Club at Calle Toledo, 24, 03170 Ciudad Quesada, Alicante.

Scary Buddhas

Rock fans, get ready! Playa Flamenca’s Legends Bar is thrilled to present the Scary Buddhas on Saturday, November 9, starting at 9 PM. This Torrevieja-based five-piece rock covers band delivers a high-energy mix of Classic Rock, Southern Rock, and Pop Rock hits, bringing a world-class live music experience to Costa Blanca.

Join the fun at Legends Bar, located on Calle Niagara in Playa Flamenca, for a toe-tapping night of rock. To secure a table, call in person at Legends Bar at Centro Commercial Flamenca Beach, C.Niágara, 03189 Playa Flamenca, or send a WhatsApp message to (+34) 611 33 82 56.

Vintage vibes

Toni Anne will be performing live at Yogi’s Bar in La Fuente on November 18 at 4:30 PM. Known for her vintage-inspired style, Toni Anne brings a unique blend of classic hits from the 1940s to today’s favourites, all with a modern twist that’s sure to captivate.

For more information or to reserve your table, head over to Yogi’s Bar at Calle Azafrán 1, Orihuela Costa 03189.

Soulfully Yours

Get ready to groove with Soulfully Yours, bringing the best of soul and funk to Orihuela Costa at Restaurante Los Cucalos on Friday, November 15, with the music kicking off at 9 PM.

This electrifying 8-piece band will feature unforgettable performances of classics by Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, James Brown, and Jackie Wilson, with dynamic vocalists and a powerful brass section creating an authentic soul-funk experience.

Step back into the golden era of music as Soulfully Yours lights up the stage fronted by two powerhouse female vocalists.

Tickets are just €15 each from the website: app.promotix.com.

Soulfully Yours is a night of music not to be missed at Restaurante Los Cucalos, Avenida de Montezenia, Orihuela Costa.

Irish Spice

Sean Brady will be playing a mix of Irish, country, and contemporary music at Drivers Bar Villamartin.

Sean is a well-known entertainer and recording artist on the Irish circuit in Britain and a regular performer in venues across Europe

He has a wide assortment of songs with many of your old and new Irish favourites, from Danny Boy to Whisky in the Jar, Galway Girl to Wagon Wheel, with cover versions of everyone from Big Tom to Christy Moore, Van Morrison, Hank Williams, Neil Diamond, The Dubliners, The Pogues, Wolfetones and many more.

Seán has performed all over the world and several major Irish artists have recorded his songs.

Join the fun on Friday, November 8, kicking off at 8:30.PM

Drivers Bar is located at 15 Thomas Breton, Villamartin, Orihuela, Spain. For more information call (+34) 711 02 46 03.