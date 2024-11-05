Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
05 Nov 2024
Water levels in Cuevas del Almanzora reservoir nearly doubled. Credit: Wikipedia
The recent DANA (isolated high-altitude depression) has brought a much-needed boost to Almería’s water reserves, especially in the drought-stricken Almanzora Valley.
Heavy rainfall over several days almost doubled the water volume of the Cuevas del Almanzora reservoir, increasing its level from 10.77 hm³ to 20.79 hm³. This is a significant gain for the region, which has been battling water scarcity for years. However, despite the increase, the reservoir still holds less than last year’s figure of 21.94 hm³ for the same period, underscoring the ongoing challenges in maintaining sustainable water levels.
While the Cuevas del Almanzora reservoir benefited from the rainfall, the situation in Poniente Almeriense was less fortunate. Here, the Benínar reservoir saw only a modest rise, from 4.94 hm³ to 5.09 hm³, due to limited precipitation. Instead, Poniente Almeriense was hit by severe hailstorms, resulting in widespread agricultural damage. In El Ejido and Dalías, over 4,000 hectares of greenhouses suffered damage, affecting crops and structures essential to the region’s economy.
The Red Hidrosur network, part of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development, highlights the varied impact of the DANA. While the rain has temporarily improved water reserves, authorities caution that continued rainfall is essential for both reservoirs and agriculture. The recent storms offer a reminder of Almería’s vulnerability to drought and the importance of sustainable water management to support both residents and the agricultural economy.
Nina Cook is a writer, editor, and literary translator, born in England and raised in New Zealand. In 2015 she fell under the spell of coastal Almería, where she continues to cultivate her love for language and literature. Follow her on X: @esoledit
