Denia Association Fair, inclusive of everyone

By Adam Woodward • Published: 05 Nov 2024 • 10:34 • 1 minute read

Associations Fair in Denia. Credit: ADAHMA

Thirty-six non-profit social, sports, and leisure organisations in Denia and the Main Alta area are taking part in the Denia Association Fair on Saturday, November 9.

From 10am to 8pm on Saturday, the groups will be present at their stands on Calle La Via, promoting their diverse activities and getting everyone to join in for some fun and charity.

Throughout the day, there will be workshops and fun activities organised by some of the participating associations. Between 10.30am and 6.30pm, Cerebrum, the regional association of those affected by brain damage, will be offering the public some group games of noughts and crosses, an orange juice workshop and straw decoration, and a neuro-healthy Oca game (one of the most popular family games in Spain), as well as puppets and scarecrow making. Cruz Roja Denia will have a space exploring the issue of the unwanted loneliness of the elderly and how they take on volunteers to help the in need.

Christmas decoration making, drum troops, and street games

The association ADHD Marina Alta is planning a mini workshop creating mini Christmas trees and making giant bubbles, while ADHD +16 València Dénia offers visitors a workshop making Christmas stockings, decorations, crafts, and another of Christmas makeup for kids.

The Ayuda Ucrania Denia group has a plaster Christmas decorations workshop at 4.30pm, while All United for Inclusion has organised the inclusivity workshop ‘Otoño Creatividad’ for those with functional diversity and psychomotor games.

At 6 pm and 8 pm, the Mon Bloc Batucada drum group, ASS Xarcia-Fent Sinergia, will have an exhibition and a participatory workshop, and at 6.30 pm, the Orquídea association is presenting a dance show by the group La Alegría de Colombia.

Everything is taking place on a fun-packed day in Calle La Via from 10.30am until 8pm on Saturday, November 9, where there will be something for everyone.