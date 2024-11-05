By Anna Ellis • Published: 05 Nov 2024 • 8:22 • 1 minute read

Image: Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock.com

Teulada Moraira has launched its latest Shopping Vouchers Campaign.

The aim is to encourage local shopping, boost spending within the community, and help residents get a head start on their Christmas shopping.

From now until November 30, or while supplies last, residents of Teulada Moraira aged 18 and over (as of October 1, 2024) can purchase consumer vouchers online at bonosconsumoteuladamoraira.es. Once purchased, vouchers are available as QR codes that can be used on mobile devices or printed on paper.

Redeem Your Vouchers

These vouchers can be redeemed at participating shops in Teulada Moraira until November 30, with no refunds for unused vouchers. Each resident can purchase up to €75 in vouchers, which will be matched by the campaign, providing a total of €150 to spend in local businesses. Voucher values include €10, €20, €50, and €100 options.

For residents over 65 or those who may need extra assistance with technology, in-person help and sales will be available. This service will be offered on November 11 at the Teulada Municipal Auditorium hall from 9:30.AM to 2:00.PM, and on November 12 at Espai La Senieta in Moraira, also from 9:30.AM to 2:00.PM.