By Nina Cook • Published: 05 Nov 2024 • 14:22 • 1 minute read

Join Flood Aid event to raise funds for Valencia. Credit: pta.co.uk

Residents of Santa María de Nieva (Huércal-Overa) and nearby communities are rallying together for Flood Aid, a charity event supporting Valencia flood relief.

The fundraiser will take place on Saturday, November 16, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bar El Barrio.

The event promises fun activities for all ages, with highlights including a cake stall, children’s lucky dip, bingo, table football (2€ per match), and a raffle. Organisers are welcoming donations, especially from local businesses, for vouchers, services, and prize gifts.

Entertainment features Grant Foster, singer from AC/DC tribute band We Salute You, and sets from a local band, plus a bilingual quiz.

Drop off donations at Bar El Barrio or Mandy’s Mini Mart, and join the community in supporting this crucial cause for Valencia flood victims.

Find more Almería news