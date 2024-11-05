 “FLOOD AID” fundraiser Huércal-Overa « Euro Weekly News
“FLOOD AID” fundraiser in Santa María de Nieva

By Nina Cook • Published: 05 Nov 2024 • 14:22 • 1 minute read

Join Flood Aid event to raise funds for Valencia. Credit: pta.co.uk

Residents of Santa María de Nieva (Huércal-Overa) and nearby communities are rallying together for Flood Aid, a charity event supporting Valencia flood relief.

The fundraiser will take place on Saturday, November 16, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bar El Barrio.

The event promises fun activities for all ages, with highlights including a cake stall, children’s lucky dip, bingo, table football (2€ per match), and a raffle. Organisers are welcoming donations, especially from local businesses, for vouchers, services, and prize gifts.

Entertainment features Grant Foster, singer from AC/DC tribute band We Salute You, and sets from a local band, plus a bilingual quiz.

Drop off donations at Bar El Barrio or Mandy’s Mini Mart, and join the community in supporting this crucial cause for Valencia flood victims.

Photo of a woman smiling at the camera
Written by

Nina Cook

Nina Cook is a writer, editor, and literary translator, born in England and raised in New Zealand. In 2015 she fell under the spell of coastal Almería, where she continues to cultivate her love for language and literature. Follow her on X: @esoledit

