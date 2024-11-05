Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Nina Cook •
Published: 05 Nov 2024 • 14:22
• 1 minute read
Join Flood Aid event to raise funds for Valencia. Credit: pta.co.uk
Residents of Santa María de Nieva (Huércal-Overa) and nearby communities are rallying together for Flood Aid, a charity event supporting Valencia flood relief.
The fundraiser will take place on Saturday, November 16, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bar El Barrio.
The event promises fun activities for all ages, with highlights including a cake stall, children’s lucky dip, bingo, table football (2€ per match), and a raffle. Organisers are welcoming donations, especially from local businesses, for vouchers, services, and prize gifts.
Entertainment features Grant Foster, singer from AC/DC tribute band We Salute You, and sets from a local band, plus a bilingual quiz.
Drop off donations at Bar El Barrio or Mandy’s Mini Mart, and join the community in supporting this crucial cause for Valencia flood victims.
Find more Almería news
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Nina Cook is a writer, editor, and literary translator, born in England and raised in New Zealand. In 2015 she fell under the spell of coastal Almería, where she continues to cultivate her love for language and literature. Follow her on X: @esoledit
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.