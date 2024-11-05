Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Anna Ellis •
Updated: 05 Nov 2024 • 12:35 • 1 minute read
Image: AntonSokolov / Shutterstock.com.
In 2025, travel trends focus on relaxation, nature, and personal growth, with more people seeking meaningful getaways.
Solo travel among men is rising, with 30 per cent planning trips alone, outpacing women’s solo travel at 23 per cent. Men are drawn to these journeys for self-discovery and confidence-building, often setting generous budgets over €2,400.
Another emerging trend is detour destinations, where travellers explore nearby, lesser-known cities instead of well-known tourist spots. For instance, those visiting Barcelona are adding Girona to their itineraries, and Paris visitors are discovering Reims. This trend combines discovery with easy access to iconic attractions.
Hotel dining is seeing a shift, with travellers now choosing hotels based on high-quality dining options. Positive reviews of in-hotel restaurants have increased by 40 per cent, as travellers seek exclusive dining experiences without leaving the property. British travellers especially appreciate exclusive, hotel-based dining reservations.
A move from FOMO (fear of missing out) to JOMO (joy of missing out) highlights a preference for slow-paced, restful escapes. UK travellers are finding calm in beach houses, lake cabins, and countryside retreats, with two-thirds saying these trips relieve stress. Many opt for accommodations with tranquil amenities like hot tubs, gardens, and scenic porches.
Additionally, nature-inspired travel is trending, with many seeking destinations for witnessing unique natural events. From Denmark’s starling migrations to Iceland’s volcanic landscapes, travellers favour secluded spots that offer uninterrupted views of spectacles like the Northern Lights.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.