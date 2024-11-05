By Anna Ellis • Updated: 05 Nov 2024 • 12:35 • 1 minute read

Image: AntonSokolov / Shutterstock.com.

In 2025, travel trends focus on relaxation, nature, and personal growth, with more people seeking meaningful getaways.

Solo travel among men is rising, with 30 per cent planning trips alone, outpacing women’s solo travel at 23 per cent. Men are drawn to these journeys for self-discovery and confidence-building, often setting generous budgets over €2,400.

Detour Destination

Another emerging trend is detour destinations, where travellers explore nearby, lesser-known cities instead of well-known tourist spots. For instance, those visiting Barcelona are adding Girona to their itineraries, and Paris visitors are discovering Reims. This trend combines discovery with easy access to iconic attractions.

Hotel Dining

Hotel dining is seeing a shift, with travellers now choosing hotels based on high-quality dining options. Positive reviews of in-hotel restaurants have increased by 40 per cent, as travellers seek exclusive dining experiences without leaving the property. British travellers especially appreciate exclusive, hotel-based dining reservations.

FOMO to JOMO

A move from FOMO (fear of missing out) to JOMO (joy of missing out) highlights a preference for slow-paced, restful escapes. UK travellers are finding calm in beach houses, lake cabins, and countryside retreats, with two-thirds saying these trips relieve stress. Many opt for accommodations with tranquil amenities like hot tubs, gardens, and scenic porches.

Nature-Inspired

Additionally, nature-inspired travel is trending, with many seeking destinations for witnessing unique natural events. From Denmark’s starling migrations to Iceland’s volcanic landscapes, travellers favour secluded spots that offer uninterrupted views of spectacles like the Northern Lights.