By John Smith • Published: 05 Nov 2024 • 12:40 • 1 minute read

The Helsinki Railway Station with the iconic clock tower taking centre stage Credit: A Davey flickr

Prior to the introduction of commercial airlines, the safest and most efficient way to travel overland was by train and the main Helsinki railway station was officially opened in 1919.

Opened in 1919 Helsinki main railway station still busiest in Finland

It still remains the major railway outlet for Helsinki and is used by hundreds of thousands of passengers every day.

Clock tower was meant to be opened to public but wasn’t

The design, created by Finnish architect Eliel Saarinen included the very distinctive clock tower and it was originally intended to be opened to the public with a brewery at the top to allow a drink and a view of the city.

Unfortunately, just three months after opening, the Finnish Government passed a law restricting alcohol and ever since then, the clock tower has remained closed to the public except on Helsinki Day and other noteworthy or special occasions.

100 years later original clock tower plans + resurrected

Now, it has been announced that after more than 100 years, the original plans are to be resurrected and the iconic clock tower will not only have its own brewery, but there will be a restaurant and an event space able to hold up to 300 people.

Due to open to public in autumn 2025

This won’t happen overnight but it is expected that work will commence once plans are approved and all should be completed with doors opening by autumn 2025.

As this is such an important historic building, all work will be supervised by the National Museum of Finland and the cost of this innovation is covered by a budget of €60 million made available for work on the entire station by state owned railway company VR which covered 2019 and 2026.