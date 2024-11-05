Local heroes save cyclist’s life in Torrox Costa

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
05 Nov 2024
Rapid Rescue Saves Cyclist
Image: Shutterstock/ Ventu Photo
IN Torrox Costa, a Norwegian cyclist, aged 76, narrowly escaped tragedy thanks to the quick actions of local police and an off-duty nurse.
The man suffered a heart attack while cycling along the old N-340 road near Calaceite. Witnesses immediately called 112 after spotting him lying on the roadside.
An off-duty nurse passing by was first on the scene, promptly starting CPR. Moments later, two officers from the Torrox Local Police joined, assisting in stabilising the man. Additionally, a patrol from Nerja’s Local Police helped manage traffic to keep the area clear for responders.
Shortly after, an emergency medical team arrived, successfully stabilising the cyclist and transporting him to Málaga Regional Hospital for further care. Thanks to the fast-acting efforts of these dedicated professionals, a life was saved that day.
