Local heroes save cyclist’s life in Torrox Costa

IN Torrox Costa, a Norwegian cyclist, aged 76, narrowly escaped tragedy thanks to the quick actions of local police and an off-duty nurse.

A life-changing moment

The man suffered a heart attack while cycling along the old N-340 road near Calaceite. Witnesses immediately called 112 after spotting him lying on the roadside.

Quick response saves a life

An off-duty nurse passing by was first on the scene, promptly starting CPR. Moments later, two officers from the Torrox Local Police joined, assisting in stabilising the man. Additionally, a patrol from Nerja’s Local Police helped manage traffic to keep the area clear for responders.

The importance of immediate medical attention

Shortly after, an emergency medical team arrived, successfully stabilising the cyclist and transporting him to Málaga Regional Hospital for further care. Thanks to the fast-acting efforts of these dedicated professionals, a life was saved that day.

