Silver gloves, golden heart – How Ayoub Ghadfa has become the pride of Marbella.
It’s official – Marbella’s boxing sensation Ayoub Ghadfa has been named Athlete of the Year by the APDM (Malaga Sports Press Association). Known as the Marbella Mauler, this 25-year-old dynamo has had a year to remember, clinching an Olympic silver medal in the super heavyweight division and putting Spanish boxing back on the world stage. Now, with this prestigious APDM honour, Ayoub’s name is firmly in the annals of Málaga sporting history.
This isn’t just another trophy on the shelf for Ayoub Ghadfa – the APDM award recognises exceptional dedication and achievement, and Ayoub’s journey to the top is exactly that. Born and raised in Marbella, Ayoub has fought his way up against the odds, facing not only tough opponents but also a tough start in life. From battling bullying and racism as a kid, Ayoub found resilience through boxing, and his career has soared.
Ayoub shot to fame with his stunning silver win in the Paris 2024 Olympics, where he squared off against some of the sport’s best, including his ultimate rival, ‘The Great Uzbek’ Bakhodir Jalolov. His silver medal was a huge feat for Spanish boxing, marking him as only the third Spanish boxer to take an Olympic silver and the first ever in the super heavyweight division.
In Paris, Ayoub was definitely a force to be reckoned with, beating top talents like Kamshybek Kunkabayev and Davit Chaloyan, and besting French favourite Djamili-Dini Aboudou on his home turf. But despite narrowly missing out on gold, Ayoub left the ring with his head high and respect from boxing fans all over the world.
The APDM award is just the latest chapter in what’s set to be a brilliant career for Ayoub. With his sights on future titles, this homegrown hero remains grounded, humble, and geared up for the next fight. Ayoub’s journey from Marbella to the Olympic podium – and now to APDM’s top accolade – is a testament to his grit, talent, and heart. Marbella and the whole of the Costa del Sol couldn’t be prouder of its ‘Silver Sensation.’
