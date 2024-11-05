By Johanna Gardener • Published: 05 Nov 2024 • 11:21 • 1 minute read

Visit 50 decorated spaces at the Marbella Design Art Expo until November 10 Credit: X:@ape_grupo

Calling all art and design lovers on the Costa Del Sol: Marbella Design Art Expo!

The 7th edition of Marbella Design Art exposition has opened its doors once again, ready to dazzle those creative tastes with some of the most extraordinary and revolutionary interior design and architectural masterpieces from across the globe.

The exciting event will run until November 10

The exciting event was lavishly inaugurated on Thursday October 31 and will finish on Sunday November 10, opening every day between 12pm and 8pm. It will be housed in the esteemed Palacio de Congresos in Marbella (Calle José Meliá, 2) where visitors to the dynamic exposition can expect to see 50 design spaces decorated in the most visually appealing styles by top local and international designers.

Merging past, present, and future to create innovative art and design spaces

Look to the future with some of the most avant-garde and innovative designs of our modern world. Visitors can peruse the myriad of exposition halls, taking in the blend of tones from past and present trends, integrated into spaces that come alive with character and feeling, thanks to participating interior designers, architects and exhibitors. Each individual designer has collated pieces from over 150 exclusive brands to recreate some of the most eye-catching window displays on today’s market.

Tickets can be purchased online for €20 + €0,50 administration charge.

Don’t miss this year’s unmissable event in Marbella, where every corner is filled with inspiration!