By Johanna Gardener • Published: 05 Nov 2024 • 12:05 • 2 minutes read

The latest October meeting made several agreements related to bus services in Mijas and initiatives for children Credit: Ayuntamiento de Mijas

Five new bus lines will be operating in Mijas, thanks to an agreement made with the Transport Consortium.

During the plenary session for the month of October, which had been postponed out of solidarity and three days of national mourning for the victims of storm DANA, two agreements were signed related to purely administrative matters. Ana Mata, Mayor of Mijas, had stipulated that there would be no political debate on the table as a sign of respect for the victims.

Council to invest nearly €1.5 million in several bus services affecting Mijas

The City Council and the Metropolitan Consortium approved two proposals. The first agreement to be signed concerned the technical and financing implications of service costs for several bus service lines: ‘M-119 Calahonda-Fuengirola’; ‘M-156 Las Lagunas-Centro Comercial-Cerros del Águila’; ‘M-222 El Barrio-Mijas-La Alquería-Fuengirola’ and ‘M-223 Entrerríos-Las Lagunas-Fuengirola.’ These services will be operating until December 31, 2025 and anticipated costs amount to €1.5 million in total for the provision of these services.

University of Málaga bus service to be affected by new agreements

The second agreement was in relation to the University of Málaga service, which also runs an afternoon schedule. The amount for provision of this service amounted to over half a million euros. Marco Cortés, Mobility Councillor, announced that the agreement is considering a higher weekend frequency for the Calahonda line and that the service will run at weekends during winter months.

Fresh initiatives in the area for children and adolescents

Further approvals were made for Mijas City Council with regards to children and adolescents. The council pledged to actively make improvements for social inclusion of children and adolescents through the creation of a Technical Forum, implemented on a provincial and local level whereby youngsters can share learning and good practices. The Council has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting the protection and welfare of children and supporting learning and development opportunities across Malaga. The idea is to create managed strategies and goals that are informed by the dynamics of specific groups of children and adolescents, depending on the area. It will aim to foment councils for these groups to encourage participation and collaboration among young people.

The recent plenary session in Mijas brought a wave of positive developments, with numerous approvals and fresh initiatives on the horizon. These measures are set to bring tangible benefits to local residents, fostering a stronger, more inclusive community. Particularly promising are the schemes aimed at young people, which focus on enhancing social inclusion and creating opportunities for engagement and growth. As these plans come to fruition, they hold the potential to make a lasting, positive impact on the lives of Mijas residents, supporting a vibrant, supportive environment for all.

