Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Johanna Gardener •
Published: 05 Nov 2024 • 19:25
• 3 minutes read
Pedro Sánchez has announced a €10.6bn aid package will be sent to Valencia regions
Credit:Instagram:@sanchezcastejon
Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has publicly announced that €10.6 billion worth of aid will be sent to regions afflicted by the recent flooding in Valencia following storm DANA.
In the first press briefing since the crisis struck last week, affecting several regions of Valencia, Pedro Sánchez stressed the government’s commitment to providing a swift response to the tragedy and devastation witnessed by so many.
The massive first aid package aims to administer crucial relief to the affected communities where there was huge devastation to infrastructure including bridges, roads and buildings. Many people are currently without homes or adequate facilities including water and gas supply, and are seeking refuge in local towns and villages.
Sánchez’ relief package comes after Carlos Mazón, President of the Valencian Generalitat (regional government) heavily criticized Spain’s government for lack of urgency and underestimating on the amount of initial aid provided. Despite not entering into direct conflict with Mazón, Sánchez has defended the complaints raised, claiming that emergency services, including 15,000 personnel were fully prepared and ready to mobilise and were awaiting the vital go-ahead from regional governments in order to be deployed. Sánchez also went on to explain that he was unable to override the Generalitat’s command – or lack of command – as this would have provoked further challenges. Sánchez affirmed: “A centralised takeover would have reduced efficiency.” He added:“The Generalitat knows its citizens’ needs better than anyone. We’ve aimed for a collaborative approach throughout, ensuring swift action where needed.”
The Council of Ministers have approved the emergency relief package set by the government which is to include not only targeted support for individuals but also for business recovery and for repairing infrastructure. The funds will be allocated according to a specific decree and there have been calls by Sánchez for cross-party collaboration in order for a new budget to be negotiated, which will be able to withstand the significant financial impact. The budget will need financing and this will come proportionally from the EU and the rest from national reserves, prompting the need for a refreshed view on how the budget should be allocated. Sánchez stated: “We’re looking at substantial figures here—€10.6 billion—and part of this will come from our public accounts, impacting our deficit and debt.” He went on to explain: “That’s why a new budget has become even more critical.”
The recent budget proposal made by the Prime Minister, has not been well received by rival political party PP (Partido Popular) and there are hopes that through close negotiation with coalition parties, approval will be made quickly and efficiently in order to deliver the aid as promptly as possible.
When asked about the grave environmental impacts, Sánchez reproached attitudes towards climate change suggesting that there was denial and a lack of information surrounding the imminent effects of global warming. He said: “Climate change is a reality. It’s lethal, as we’re tragically witnessing here.” He was also questioned about his visit to Paiporta on Sunday, where enraged crowds threw mud and shouted serious insults at national leaders including himself, King Felipe VI and his wife, and Carlos Mazón. In response to this, he underplayed the incident insisting that some of the angry opposition emerged from far-right groups who wanted to lash out at political grievances. He affirmed: “I’m focused on what matters—supporting citizens and addressing their needs.” He proceeded to express his sincere gratituide for the heartwarming solidarity shown by communities from across Spain and he pledged continued support in the recovery effort.
Operations in Valencia are making slow progress and the numbers of victims found seems to be stabilizing for the moment. The increased numbers of personnel deployed to the worst-hit areas are allowing for a more recovery of the area and in controlling other subsequent difficulties in these regions including looting. Sánchez reconfirmed his commitment to facilitating aid to affected parts of Valencia vowing to mobilise resources according to need. He made a strong statement regarding climate change and guaranteed that his government would be seeking to improve resilience to long-term climate and disaster so that future natural disasters do not claim so many innocent lives or create such devastating destruction. Closing, Sánchez said that the new budget and urgent recovery of the area were “the most effective path” for Spain’s stability, economically and environmentally in the face of climate-related challenges.
Find other articles on Valencia flooding
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Manchester, UK and with a degree in English with Modern Foreign Languages, she has been a permanent resident in Spain for the past 12 years. Many of these years, she has spent working as a secondary school teacher, as well as in journalism, editing and marketing. She currently lives in the historic centre of Malaga, where she enjoys writing, walking and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.