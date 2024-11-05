By Johanna Gardener • Published: 05 Nov 2024 • 19:25 • 3 minutes read

Pedro Sánchez has announced a €10.6bn aid package will be sent to Valencia regions Credit:Instagram:@sanchezcastejon

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has publicly announced that €10.6 billion worth of aid will be sent to regions afflicted by the recent flooding in Valencia following storm DANA.

In the first press briefing since the crisis struck last week, affecting several regions of Valencia, Pedro Sánchez stressed the government’s commitment to providing a swift response to the tragedy and devastation witnessed by so many.

Government’s billion euro first aid package will support flood-afflicted areas

The massive first aid package aims to administer crucial relief to the affected communities where there was huge devastation to infrastructure including bridges, roads and buildings. Many people are currently without homes or adequate facilities including water and gas supply, and are seeking refuge in local towns and villages.

Carlos Mázon criticized Sanchez’ government for slow response

Sánchez’ relief package comes after Carlos Mazón, President of the Valencian Generalitat (regional government) heavily criticized Spain’s government for lack of urgency and underestimating on the amount of initial aid provided. Despite not entering into direct conflict with Mazón, Sánchez has defended the complaints raised, claiming that emergency services, including 15,000 personnel were fully prepared and ready to mobilise and were awaiting the vital go-ahead from regional governments in order to be deployed. Sánchez also went on to explain that he was unable to override the Generalitat’s command – or lack of command – as this would have provoked further challenges. Sánchez affirmed: “A centralised takeover would have reduced efficiency.” He added:“The Generalitat knows its citizens’ needs better than anyone. We’ve aimed for a collaborative approach throughout, ensuring swift action where needed.”

Multi-billion euro aid package will help individuals, businesses and infrastructure

The Council of Ministers have approved the emergency relief package set by the government which is to include not only targeted support for individuals but also for business recovery and for repairing infrastructure. The funds will be allocated according to a specific decree and there have been calls by Sánchez for cross-party collaboration in order for a new budget to be negotiated, which will be able to withstand the significant financial impact. The budget will need financing and this will come proportionally from the EU and the rest from national reserves, prompting the need for a refreshed view on how the budget should be allocated. Sánchez stated: “We’re looking at substantial figures here—€10.6 billion—and part of this will come from our public accounts, impacting our deficit and debt.” He went on to explain: “That’s why a new budget has become even more critical.”

Opposition to Sánchez’ aid package from rival, Partido Popular

The recent budget proposal made by the Prime Minister, has not been well received by rival political party PP (Partido Popular) and there are hopes that through close negotiation with coalition parties, approval will be made quickly and efficiently in order to deliver the aid as promptly as possible.

Sánchez questionned about climate change and his visit to Paiporta

When asked about the grave environmental impacts, Sánchez reproached attitudes towards climate change suggesting that there was denial and a lack of information surrounding the imminent effects of global warming. He said: “Climate change is a reality. It’s lethal, as we’re tragically witnessing here.” He was also questioned about his visit to Paiporta on Sunday, where enraged crowds threw mud and shouted serious insults at national leaders including himself, King Felipe VI and his wife, and Carlos Mazón. In response to this, he underplayed the incident insisting that some of the angry opposition emerged from far-right groups who wanted to lash out at political grievances. He affirmed: “I’m focused on what matters—supporting citizens and addressing their needs.” He proceeded to express his sincere gratituide for the heartwarming solidarity shown by communities from across Spain and he pledged continued support in the recovery effort.

On-the-ground, clean up operations in Valencia are making headway

Operations in Valencia are making slow progress and the numbers of victims found seems to be stabilizing for the moment. The increased numbers of personnel deployed to the worst-hit areas are allowing for a more recovery of the area and in controlling other subsequent difficulties in these regions including looting. Sánchez reconfirmed his commitment to facilitating aid to affected parts of Valencia vowing to mobilise resources according to need. He made a strong statement regarding climate change and guaranteed that his government would be seeking to improve resilience to long-term climate and disaster so that future natural disasters do not claim so many innocent lives or create such devastating destruction. Closing, Sánchez said that the new budget and urgent recovery of the area were “the most effective path” for Spain’s stability, economically and environmentally in the face of climate-related challenges.

Find other articles on Valencia flooding