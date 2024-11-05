By Anna Ellis • Published: 05 Nov 2024 • 13:39 • 1 minute read

Image: stockpexel / Shutterstock.com.

Pinoso has launched its 2024 shopping voucher campaign.

The aim is to allow customers to save 50 per cent on their purchases while supporting local businesses with an economic boost designed to revitalise community spending.

The campaign will run until November 30, with vouchers now available for purchase.

Online or In-Person

Residents over 65 can collect vouchers in person at the Cultural Centre, while others aged 18 and above can obtain them online at bonospinoso.es.

The campaign offers vouchers valued up to a total of €300, available in denominations of €10, €50, or €100, redeemable at participating Pinoso businesses.

Shoppers only pay half the voucher’s face value, with the remaining 50 per cent subsidised directly by the municipality.

Redeeming Vouchers

After purchase, vouchers are sent digitally to the buyer’s email, where they can be downloaded or printed. These vouchers, provided as PDFs, need to be either shown on a mobile device or printed when redeemed at participating locations.

This year, as outlined by the local councillor, vouchers can be combined for the same purchase as long as they are under the same ID. However, any unused vouchers are non-refundable.