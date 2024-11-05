Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Fulham’s super-sub Harry Wilson
Credit: Fulham Football Club X
The English Premier League weekend of November 2 to 4 saw some unexpected results and some of the top teams losing against the odds.
With every team having played 10 matches, Manchester City who seemed sure to stay top of the table actually lost their first Premier League match for 33 games against Bournemouth with much being made of injuries, but with a team that fielded Harland, Foden and Bernado Silver, there was still plenty of class on the pitch.
Bournemouth are turning out to be the ‘dark horses’ of the season, having beaten Arsenal and drawn with Aston Villa in the previous two weeks and once again Arsenal lost, this time to Newcastle.
Liverpool were far from their top form against Brighton and Hove Albion but were assisted by a late Mo Salah goal to take the win and return to top spot in the Premier League.
Manchester United without Erik ten Hag for the first time, managed a draw against Chelsea and one of only two teams looking upwards to have a really good win was Tottenham who beat Aston Villa 4-1.
Probably the most surprising team at the moment is Nottingham Forest who by beating West Ham 3-0 moved up to third place in the Premier League.
Perhaps the most unusual result was Fulham 2 – Brentford 1 with Fulham substitute Harry Wilson coming off the bench to score two goals in the 92nd and 97th minutes of the match.
There is still plenty of Premier League and other domestic as well as European matches to be fought, so there is plenty of times left for top and bottom teams to sort themselves out.
