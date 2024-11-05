Prison for faking a sick note

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Adam Woodward •
Published: 05 Nov 2024 • 19:35
• 1 minute read
National Police officers.
Credit: Juan Carlos L. Ruiz
Rooted deeply in Spanish culture Spain is paperwork. Almost all new arrivals in Spain make some sort of comment on how much bureaucracy there is. But it might just be even more serious than that.
A young man of just 26 years old was arrested recently in Malaga for allegedly faking a sick note from his doctor. Sources say that, if found guilty in court, he could face a heavy fine or even imprisonment.
Suspicions were raised after the police received notification from several public bodies, including the Medical Unit for the Assessment of Disabilities of the territorial delegation of Malaga and the Ministry of Health. It seems their paperwork didn’t add up, and they suspected the man of having, possibly, falsified the sick note.
During their investigations, the officers discovered that the suspect had seemingly modified his medical leave report and had presented it to his boss as justification for his absence, and then ended up collecting 60 percent of his regular salary from Social Security.
The sick note, being an ‘official’ and therefore ‘governmental’ document, is serious business and probably could be considered a serious case of fraud if one is falsified and the perpetrator prosecuted.
Thanks to the rapid detection of this fraud by the Medical Unit for the Assessment of Disabilities, it has been detected that the alleged perpetrator had only bunked off and claimed sick leave one week. Nonetheless, he is unlikely to be let off lightly.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.