Prison for faking a sick note

By Adam Woodward • Published: 05 Nov 2024 • 19:35 • 1 minute read

National Police officers. Credit: Juan Carlos L. Ruiz

Rooted deeply in Spanish culture Spain is paperwork. Almost all new arrivals in Spain make some sort of comment on how much bureaucracy there is. But it might just be even more serious than that.

A young man of just 26 years old was arrested recently in Malaga for allegedly faking a sick note from his doctor. Sources say that, if found guilty in court, he could face a heavy fine or even imprisonment.

Suspicions were raised after the police received notification from several public bodies, including the Medical Unit for the Assessment of Disabilities of the territorial delegation of Malaga and the Ministry of Health. It seems their paperwork didn’t add up, and they suspected the man of having, possibly, falsified the sick note.

Collected 60 percent of salary in sick pay

During their investigations, the officers discovered that the suspect had seemingly modified his medical leave report and had presented it to his boss as justification for his absence, and then ended up collecting 60 percent of his regular salary from Social Security.

The sick note, being an ‘official’ and therefore ‘governmental’ document, is serious business and probably could be considered a serious case of fraud if one is falsified and the perpetrator prosecuted.

Thanks to the rapid detection of this fraud by the Medical Unit for the Assessment of Disabilities, it has been detected that the alleged perpetrator had only bunked off and claimed sick leave one week. Nonetheless, he is unlikely to be let off lightly.