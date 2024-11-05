By Nina Cook • Published: 05 Nov 2024 • 14:11 • 1 minute read

Vera Playa floods in 2012. Credit: whatnoduff.wordpress

Almería has faced some of Spain’s most severe weather events, with the phenomenon known as gota fría (cold drop) repeatedly wreaking havoc on the region.

These storms, now referred to as DANA (isolated high-altitude depressions), have left lasting marks on Almería’s history, claiming lives and causing widespread destruction.

Gota fría history in Almería

The province’s most devastating gota fría occurred on September 11, 1891, with a catastrophic flood that saw 285 litres of rain fall in just three hours. The torrent claimed 19 lives, left numerous injuries, and caused immense damage in Albox, Adra, and smaller towns across Almería’s coast and interior.

Another significant event was the April 2, 1970 storm, which unleashed torrential rain on Almería’s capital. Flash floods from overflowing ramblas swept vehicles into the sea, tragically resulting in seven deaths. Then, on October 19, 1973, the region faced one of its deadliest storms, with 14 people killed and heavy property damage, particularly in towns such as Berja, Albox, and Zurgena.

More recently, on September 28, 2012, flash floods in Vera Playa claimed two lives and inflicted severe damage on infrastructure, including a desalination plant and wastewater treatment facilities. The area’s rapid urban development during Spain’s construction boom worsened the impact, as rivers were not adequately cleared or reinforced to handle intense rainfall.

These events underscore the need for preventive measures and proper urban planning to protect Almería from future storms of such magnitude.

