Gota fría history in Almería

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Nina Cook •
Published: 05 Nov 2024 • 14:11
• 1 minute read
Vera Playa floods in 2012. Credit: whatnoduff.wordpress
Almería has faced some of Spain’s most severe weather events, with the phenomenon known as gota fría (cold drop) repeatedly wreaking havoc on the region.
These storms, now referred to as DANA (isolated high-altitude depressions), have left lasting marks on Almería’s history, claiming lives and causing widespread destruction.
The province’s most devastating gota fría occurred on September 11, 1891, with a catastrophic flood that saw 285 litres of rain fall in just three hours. The torrent claimed 19 lives, left numerous injuries, and caused immense damage in Albox, Adra, and smaller towns across Almería’s coast and interior.
Another significant event was the April 2, 1970 storm, which unleashed torrential rain on Almería’s capital. Flash floods from overflowing ramblas swept vehicles into the sea, tragically resulting in seven deaths. Then, on October 19, 1973, the region faced one of its deadliest storms, with 14 people killed and heavy property damage, particularly in towns such as Berja, Albox, and Zurgena.
More recently, on September 28, 2012, flash floods in Vera Playa claimed two lives and inflicted severe damage on infrastructure, including a desalination plant and wastewater treatment facilities. The area’s rapid urban development during Spain’s construction boom worsened the impact, as rivers were not adequately cleared or reinforced to handle intense rainfall.
These events underscore the need for preventive measures and proper urban planning to protect Almería from future storms of such magnitude.
Find more Almería news
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Nina Cook is a writer, editor, and literary translator, born in England and raised in New Zealand. In 2015 she fell under the spell of coastal Almería, where she continues to cultivate her love for language and literature. Follow her on X: @esoledit
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.